The 10 fastest park run times in the UK for 7 August 2021





Holly Archer and Andrew Heyes set their fastest park run times in the UK this week (7 Aug).

GB International Holly Archer was our fastest woman this weekend. The European Indoor Champs silver medalist had a great time with his club mates on the Storey’s Field park run. 16:20 is the new high park run record, not a million miles away from Archer’s 5k best record of 15:52 set on last year’s Podium 5k.

2:39 Marathon runner Georgina Schwiening did us a favor by maintaining second place in the standings. Despite going 20 seconds faster, he didn’t even take first place in the event, let alone the UK rankings, with an outstanding 16:32 in one week!

We think it’s always going to be tough (but great training) to line up with a clubmate who is an ultra-fast 1500m international on a parkrun.

Fun time with family at Park Run

Andrew Heyes and Lauren Heyes both had a family relationship at Endcliffe parkrun, where they posted strong outings. Andrew Heyes is keeping an eye on the UK mountain run test at Scafell Pike soon, so it’s likely he’ll be on the 14:48 tune-up show. First to the top of the hill.

We’re guessing AlexanderMiell-Ingramis is in third, with Rowan Miell-Ingram taking fourth place last week. Could 15:05 on the Poole park run be motivated by a sibling rivalry? Rowan scored another powerful run of 15:28 for a tie for 10th with Jordan How on the York park run.

Rivalry between the two families also included George Wheeler of the MK Distance Project. He also broke the 15th minute on the Milton Keynes park run at 14:52. Departing soon!

Fastest event?

Two runners from three events made it into the top ten, with Poole, Storey’s Field and Endcliffe all sharing the honor. Storey’s Field was the fastest technically this weekend with 1-2 and Endcliffe 1-3.

top 10 men

1) Park Run: EndcliffeAndrew Heyes, 14:49, Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield AC2) Park Run: Milton KeynesGeorge Wheeler, 14:523) Park Run: PooleAlexander Miell-Ingram, 15:05, Radley AC4) Park Run: PooleWilliam Richardson, 1 Harriers5) parkrun: BushyJake Shelley, 15:16, Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers6) parkrun:LincolnWilliam Strangeway, 15:21, Lincoln Wellington AC7) parkrun: Stamford ParkDavid Barrett, 15:268=) parkrun:TelfordJamie Lambie278, 15 =) parkrun: RushmoorKurt Taylor, 15:27, Bristol & West AC10=) Park Run: PooleRowan Miell-Ingram, 15:28, Radley AC10=) Park Run: YorkJordan Howe, 15:28, York Postal Harriers

top 10 women

1) parkrun: Storey’s FieldHolly Alexandra Archer, 16:20, Cambridge & Coleridge AC2) parkrun:Storey’s FieldGeorgina Schwiening, 16:32, Cambridge & Coleridge AC3) parkrun: EndcliffeLauren Heyes, 16:44, Leigh Harriers: Long AC4) parkrun EatonGeorgina Weston, 17:24, Notts AC5) Park Run: MineheadElle Twentyman, 17:326) Park Run: TelfordLauren Cooper, 17:33, Shrewsbury AC7) Park Run: Rothay ParkScout Adkin, 17:35, Ambleside AC8) Park Run: , 17:44, Lagan Valley AC9) Park Run: PenroseTamara Beach, 17:45, Les Croupiers RC10) Park Run: WilmslowJemima Elgood, 17:46

If you want to run faster on a park run, here you will find the best tips to help runners of all abilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastrunning.com/events-and-races/parkrun/10-fastest-uk-parkrun-times-on-7th-august-2021/32960 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos