Canada reopens to American tourists on Monday: your guide before you go





(CNN) It’s been a long time, neighbor.

The Canadian government has banned Americans from making non-essential travel there since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But that will change on Monday, August 9, when Canada reopens its borders to leisure travel from its neighbors to the south.

In a press release issued on July 19, the Public Health Agency of Canada said the easing of these restrictions was taking place due to “rising vaccination rates and declining cases of Covid- 19 “. placed Canada at “level 3: high” for Covid-19. Level 4 is the highest warning.

Here’s a question-and-answer guide to help Americans cross the border smoothly for a vacation if you choose to go:

Question: Who will be eligible for non-essential travel to Canada starting Monday?

US citizens and permanent residents must be fully immunized to enter Canada.

Angela Weiss / AFP / Getty Images

Answer: Entry will be permitted to U.S. citizens and permanent residents currently residing in the United States, traveling from the United States, and who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entering Canada for non-essential travel.

To be considered fully vaccinated, travelers must have received the full series of a Covid-19 vaccine – or combination of vaccines – accepted by the Government of Canada at least 14 days before entering Canada.

Currently, these vaccines are manufactured by:

– Pfizer-BioNTech– Moderna– AstraZeneca / Covishield– Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

Travelers must provide proof of vaccination in English or French (or a certified translation, with the original) for both doses, if applicable. Travelers can get vaccinated in any country.

Question: Where can they enter Canada?

A traveler collects a Covid-19 home collection kit from Toronto Pearson International Airport on July 5, 2021.

Zou Zheng / Xinhua via Getty Images

Answer: Flights from the United States will be able to land from August 9 at Canadian airports which include:

– Calgary International Airport – Edmonton International Airport – Halifax Stanfield International Airport – Montréal-Trudeau International Airport – Ottawa / Macdonald-Cartier International Airport – Quebec Jean Lesage International Airport – Pearson International Airport from Toronto – Vancouver International Airport – Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport

Fully vaccinated Americans can also enter Canada through a number of land border crossings.

Question: What will the entry requirements be?

Answer: Fully vaccinated travelers must submit Covid-19 information electronically in ArriveCAN, the official Canadian government app that you use to provide mandatory travel information when entering Canada. It must be entered within 72 hours before arrival. Travelers without a smartphone can submit the information to Canada.ca/ArriveCAN and print the receipt.

Travelers must also meet pre-entry testing requirements.

All travelers 5 years of age or older must show proof of a negative Covid-19 molecular test result within 72 hours of arrival in Canada or present proof of a positive Covid-19 molecular test taken between 14 and 180 days, starting August 9. , before their arrival.

This is the US-Canadian border crossing at Niagara Falls.

Peter Power / The Canadian Press via AP

In addition, travelers should also:

– Be asymptomatic on arrival – Have a paper or digital copy of their proof of vaccination in English or French – Have an appropriate quarantine plan, if quarantine is necessary.

The final determination of entry eligibility and quarantine requirements will be made by a government official at the border, based on information presented upon entry into Canada.

Thanks to a new monitoring program for border tests at airports and land border crossings, fully vaccinated travelers will not need testing after arrival, unless they have been randomly selected to perform a Day 1 Covid-19 molecular test. However, all travelers to Canada must still meet pre-arrival testing requirements.

Question: Will Americans have to self-quarantine when they arrive in Canada?

Answer: Fully vaccinated travelers who meet the requirements will be exempt from quarantine.

However, all travelers must still provide a quarantine plan and be prepared to quarantine themselves in case it is determined at the border that they do not meet the necessary requirements.

They should also be prepared in case they learn that someone they have traveled with or to whom they have been exposed is testing positive on arrival.

Question: Will Americans have to stay in a government approved hotel?

Answer: No. The government-authorized three-night hotel stay requirement will be removed for all travelers arriving by air on August 9.

Question: Can my unvaccinated children enter Canada with me?

Answer: Unvaccinated children under the age of 12 traveling with fully vaccinated parents and / or guardians will no longer have to carry out a 14-day quarantine, but will have to follow enhanced public health measures.

This means that they can travel with their parents but should avoid group places, such as camps or daycare centers, for the first 14 days after arrival.

Unvaccinated children will still need to take a Covid-19 test on day 1 and day 8.

A day 1 test means a test on the day you arrive. However, not all land border crossings have on-site testing. Depending on where you are crossing, you may have the option of getting tested there or being handed a test kit to do at home under the supervision of a nurse via video call.

Provinces and territories may have stricter rules for people who have recently returned from travel.

Question: Do individual provinces, territories or cities have their own rules?

Question: How busy will popular Canadian tourist destinations be once Americans can cross the border on vacation?

Turquoise Moraine Lake in Banff National Park is nothing short of stunning.

Shutterstock

Answer: Historically, the United States has been Canada’s largest inbound market, with nearly 15 million arrivals in 2019.

Tourists are expected to return not only to major Canadian cities such as Vancouver, Toronto, Quebec and Montreal, but also to Canadian natural wonders such as:

– Niagara Falls – Banff National Park in Alberta – The Northern Lights in the Northwest Territories – The 23 beaches of Prince Edward Island – The Bay of Fundy in New Scotland and New Brunswick, home to the highest tides in the world.

Question: Will cheap airline tickets be available to American tourists?

Air Canada has announced more than 200 daily flights to the United States.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Answer: Third party booking sites such as Expedia have many options for airline tickets.

In addition, Air Canada has just announced a new transborder program of 55 routes and 34 destinations in the United States, representing up to 220 daily flights between the two countries.

Question: What will happen to these new regulations if the Delta variant or other newer variants of Covid-19 continue to spread?

Response: As the evidence and epidemiological situations evolve in Canada and around the world, further adjustments to border measures may be considered by the Government of Canada.

Top image: The Canadian flag (Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/canada-reopening-us-tourists-guide/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos