



Americans Michael Cherry (left) and Rai Benjamin after winning gold in the men’s 4×400-meter relay at the Olympic Stadium in Japan on Saturday. Martin Rickett / PA Images via Getty Images .

After failing to win a single gold medal in all track events leading up to Saturday, the US men’s team dominated in the final round of the 4×400-meter relay to first place on the podium.

Saturday’s victory secured a gold medal for the United States men’s relay team, an achievement the extended track team has achieved at every Olympics in which the United States team has competed. .

The team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin finished with a time of 2:55:70.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Benjamin acknowledged the crisis the US men’s track team had suffered throughout the Tokyo Games.

“Track and field, this sport is very ruthless. It’s just amazing to come here and win a gold medal, given the joke at home,” said Benjamin. “Especially since our team is young and a lot of people don’t understand it.”

But Benjamin also said that the lack of gold for the US men’s track team had little influence on the team’s approach to the 4×400 relay race.

“There was no pressure to go out there and do anything amazing, anything that we had never done before,” he said. “It was just: go out and run our own race and bring her home.”

Norman insisted on the pressure of victory, especially as the US track team’s gold medal drought was self-inflicted.

“No one comes here with the intention of losing. We all want to win and that’s what we’re here for,” Norman said. “To be able to come here and win a gold medal for Team USA and ourselves is just amazing.”

The team’s last time at the Tokyo Games was just short of the Olympic record of 2:55:39, set by the US team in Beijing in 2008.

Heading into the final round on Saturday, the team struggled to find their balance despite previous successes and high expectations.

American sprinter Trayvon Bromell arrived at the Tokyo Games with the first time in the 100 meters this year, but did not make it past the semi-final.

And Benjamin, who was the anchor for Saturday’s gold medal-winning 4×400-meter streak, is expected to be one of the top contenders in the men’s 400-meter hurdles. However, Benjamin was outmatched in this event by Norwegian Karsten Warholm in a race in which both men broke the previous world record.

Meanwhile, the US women’s 4×400-meter relay team won gold on Saturday, with US star Allyson Felix raising her Olympic medal count to 11, making her America’s most decorated track and field athlete in the world. the story.

