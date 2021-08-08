London streets are flooded as a thunderstorm has issued a flood warning across the UK.





Several towns and villages across the UK were flooded after a thunderstorm caused hail and torrential rains across the UK.

A video posted on social media showed cars submerged in Walthamstow in East London and Battersea in South London after heavy rain on Saturday morning.

The London Fire Department said there had been about 50 floods by noon, mainly in the area around Lambeth and Walthamstow.

One London resident wrote on Twitter: Will there be a flood every time it rains? Of course the drain hole can be drilled?!

Another person wrote: On Saturdays in London, it is customary to gather in pots, topperware and towels to prevent flooding of houses.

Greater Manchester also prepared for flooding over the weekend, with weather forecasters warning some areas could get 20 to 30 millimeters of rain in just an hour.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Northern Ireland, North Wales, Northern England and Central Scotland until midnight on Saturday, with heavy rains that could disrupt travel.

Weather forecaster Greg Dewhurst from the Bureau of Meteorology said: The reason is that the cyclones are currently responsible for the weather in the UK, so cyclones are very slow moving areas and not moving fast.

We’ve seen flooding everywhere, followed by the heavy rains and thunderstorms we’ve seen all Friday.

A vehicle was abandoned in Stockport yesterday as heavy rain of 40 to 60 mm left the vehicle stranded on a flooded road.

This will continue through the weekend, Dewhurst said, especially over the northern part of the UK, where the showers are moving slowly compared to the slightly stronger southern parts.

Meteorological Department meteorologist Becky Mitchell said: “We will remain fairly volatile for at least next week, but there is a chance that we will see hotter, drier and more stable weather across the UK towards the end of August.

Over the next two weeks, the summer rains will stop and the end of the month will pave the way for warmer-than-normal weather.

Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze said there will be a very hot pattern later this month.

He said Europe is setting a potentially very hot pattern towards the end of the 10-day run.

Additional reporting by the agency

