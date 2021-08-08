UK University Gives 5,000 Vaccinated Students, World News





To reach more young people, the UK government is thinking of creative ways to encourage young people to get the coronavirus vaccine.

In this endeavor, the University of Sussex has come up with one of the best incentives you can think of as a college student prize.

University officials have decided to offer a chance to win 5,000 prizes to students who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before the semester begins.

The news came as the UK government announced that children aged 16 and 17 could get the coronavirus vaccine.

Going further, the University of Essex wants to provide its students with a “plain college experience”, so we have asked all attendees to be fully vaccinated against the virus before the new session begins.

However, the university has not made vaccination compulsory, and officials are urging students and all staff to vaccinate.

All students will participate in a lucky draw and the 10 winners will each claim a prize of 5,000. However, this is only possible if both corona vaccines have been vaccinated.

Vice Chancellor Adam Tickell said, “This is a significant prize for our students, but the cost to the university is small compared to the human, social and financial costs if students experience the chaos they experienced last year.” .

From now on, both 16 and 17-year-olds can get vaccinated by contacting the NHS. However, 18-year-olds can be vaccinated without waiting for NHS approval.

