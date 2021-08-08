Allyson Felix wins 11th medal, more than any other American athlete in Olympic track history





Allyson Felix is ​​now the most decorated American track athlete in Olympic history. She won her 11th medal on Saturday, just a day after becoming the most decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400m.

Carl Lewis previously held the title of America’s Most Decorated Track Athlete since 1996.

Of Felix’s 11 medals, seven are gold and three are silver.

At 35, she is also the oldest American woman to win a gold medal in track and field, according to CBS Sports, and has been on the winner’s podium at least once in the last five Olympics. Only two other athletes, two women from Jamaica, did.

Allyson Felix of Team USA competes in the Women’s 4x400m Relay Final on Day 15 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

Felix teamed up with her American teammates to complete the 4×400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds. It was a meteoric victory for the team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu.

Video from the event shows Felix blazing ahead of the other teams, finishing his team’s stint several seconds before the other countries can catch up. Poland was second, 3.68 seconds behind, and Jamaica was third.

As Team USA tweeted, “The American women’s 4x400m was really, really, really … really, really fast.”

The American women’s 4x400m was really really really really really really really really really really really really really really very fast

– Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 7, 2021

The Tokyo Games marked the first time Felix was a mother. She shared an emotional moment with her daughter, Camry Grace, and fellow Olympian Quanera Hayes and son, Demetrius, after her performance at the Olympic track and field trials in the United States in June. In an interview that day, she reflected on her journey to get back on the track.

“Today I thought of everything,” Felix said. “I thought of us fighting in the NICU, fighting for my life … No matter what, I knew all the glory at the top.”

In 2018, Félix underwent an emergency cesarean and gave birth to his daughter two months earlier. Camryn, who Felix said weighed just three pounds at the time, then spent 29 days at the NICU.

While Felix was pregnant with his daughter, she was also in renegotiating a contract with her sponsor, Nike. When the company found out about her pregnancy, according to CBS Sports, it was ready to reduce the terms of her approval by up to 70%. In 2019, the legendary athlete wrote an op-ed for The New York Times.

“What I’m not ready to accept is the lingering status quo around motherhood,” Felix wrote. “I asked Nike to contractually agree that I wouldn’t be punished if I didn’t do my best during the months surrounding childbirth. I wanted to set a new standard. most marketed from Nike, I couldn’t secure these protections, who could? “

“My disappointment is not just with Nike, but the way the sportswear industry as a whole treats female athletes,” she continued. “Athletes are told to shut up and play. We are told that nobody cares about our politics. We are told that we are just artists, so run fast, jump high and throw far. And don’t be fooled. . But pregnancy doesn’t spoil. ”

Later that year, Nike changed its policy to ensure that a pregnant athlete’s salary could not be reduced during pregnancy and in the months following.

