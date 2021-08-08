US Senate Brings $ 1,000 Billion Infrastructure Bill Closer to Passage with Key Procedural Vote





Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters about the bipartisan infrastructure bill at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 28, 2021.

Élisabeth Frantz | Reuters

The U.S. Senate voted in favor of a $ 1 trillion infrastructure package on Saturday, but remained on a slow path to the passage with two Republicans openly opposing behind-the-scenes efforts to wrap up work on the one of the main priorities of President Joe Biden.

In a vote of 67-27 showing broad support, senators agreed to limit debate on legislation, which has been the biggest investment in decades in America’s roads, bridges, airports and waterways. .

Eighteen of the Senate’s 50 Republicans voted to move the legislation forward, with Senators John Cornyn and Deb Fischer supporting the package for the first time.

Lawmakers were working behind closed doors to reach agreement on amendments that could allow the Senate to complete its work on the legislation as early as Saturday evening.

Republican Senator Bill Hagerty spoke in the Senate to stress his opposition to the acceleration of the process, saying the legislation would increase the national debt and set the stage for Democrats to move forward with a separate $ 3.5 trillion spending program. dollars that Republicans vehemently oppose.

“There is absolutely no reason to rush this process,” Hagerty, a freshman senator who was President Donald Trump’s former ambassador to Japan, said in a speech.

“Although I believe in the physical infrastructure, I cannot participate in doing it that way,” he added.

Senator Marsha Blackburn, like Hagerty of Tennessee, said she believed the bill “needed a thorough amendment process.”

Republican rhetoric appeared to set the stage for a marathon session, after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to keep the Senate open until lawmakers vote on whether or not to pass the bill. law.

“We can get there the easy way or the hard way. Either way, the Senate will remain in session until we finish our work,” Schumer said in a speech before the vote. “It’s up to my fellow Republicans to decide how long this will take. “

With the consent of all 100 senators, the chamber could pass amendments later on Saturday. But without such an agreement, the passage could take until Monday or Tuesday.

Hagerty, who voted against Saturday’s measure, first registered his opposition to a fast track after the non-partisan Congressional budget office on Thursday said the legislation would increase federal budget deficits by $ 256 billion in 10 years.

CBO’s analysis did not include $ 57 billion in additional revenue that senators estimate Washington would receive in the long run through the economic growth benefits of infrastructure projects. He also did not count $ 53 billion in unused federal additional unemployment funds to be returned by states.

Late investments

The passage would be a major victory for Schumer, Biden and a bipartisan group of senators who spent months crafting the package and would send the bill to the US House of Representatives.

Biden tweeted his support ahead of the vote, saying “our nation’s one-time infrastructure investment” would create well-paying jobs by upgrading America’s roads, bridges, water supply systems and electricity grid.

“We cannot afford not to do this,” the president said. “We can’t just rebuild like it was before Covid-19, we have to rebuild better. “

Top House Republican Mitch McConnell also signaled his support ahead of voting for the bill.

“Republicans and Democrats have radically different visions these days, but those two visions include a physical infrastructure that works for all of our citizens,” McConnell said in a speech. “The investments that this bill will make are not only necessary, in many cases they are overdue. Our country has real needs in this area.”

Lawmakers were unable to reach agreement on a final batch of amendments that could speed up scrutiny, leaving the Senate to consider them piecemeal under rules that require legislation to move in stages through a series procedural votes.

When asked how long the process could take, Sen. John Thune, House No. 2 Republican, told reporters: “It depends on how long we spend looking at each other.”

