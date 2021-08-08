Neil Ferguson says further Covid lockdowns in the UK are now impossible. covid





Professor Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist who helped shape the UK’s coronavirus response through early modeling, said future lockdowns would not be necessary to control the spread of the disease in the UK.

However, a government scientific adviser has warned that the number of coronavirus cases could rise again and his predictions could change if the virus changes significantly.

In an interview with The Times, Ferguson said it is likely that more deaths will occur each year as the world learns to live with the virus, just as we die from the flu every winter.

Ferguson, who stepped down from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) in May last year after a visit from a girlfriend who broke social distancing rules, but remains on another government advisory board, said a new lockdown is unlikely to be necessary. Or even the types of social distancing measures we have had.

He said the UK could again reach another point where the number of cases starts to rise as social contacts increase.

He also expressed sympathy for Matt Hancock after the ex-Health Secretary’s case for violating social distancing rules was exposed rather than calling him a hypocrite over his criticism of Ferguson’s personal life making headlines.

Overall, he said the UK, like anywhere else, will have to accept the continued presence of COVID-19 as a potentially lethal threat.

“I think we’re going to see additional mortality rates in a few years,” he said. Thousands to tens of thousands more are at risk of dying in winter.

The epidemiologist says that if Boris Johnson had ordered the first blockade a week earlier than March last year, Britain’s first wave would have been halved and probably shrunk by three-quarters, saving more than 25,000 lives.

He said he understands the prime minister’s reluctance to shut down the economy amid uncertain modeling of the disease. But he was less forgiving of delays in lockdowns in the fall, citing that around two-thirds of the deaths from Covid-19 in the UK occurred after November 1.

The Imperial College immunologist said: The idea of ​​a trade-off between public health and the economy has taken hold in some elements of the political establishment, but countries that implemented measures earlier in the fall were able to lift it sooner.

Hancock said he was speechless when news of a visit from Fergusons’ girlfriend shattered criticism the scientist had deemed unnecessary because he had already stepped down from Sage.

Ferguson said he had not taken part in the allegations of hypocrisy against the politician when a closed-circuit TV video of Hancock violating social distancing rules while giving a close hug with senior aide Gina Coladanzello was leaked.

Actually, no, I didn’t. I am very sorry to everyone involved. Being in the midst of that kind of media storm is terrible for good reason, he told the newspaper.

He added that while Hancock was out of work, his daily life actually didn’t change much after the scandal and he admitted it was a mistake.

I just don’t think I was thinking, he said. I worked 18 hours a day and didn’t really realize that I was a public figure that way.

