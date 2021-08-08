Pension Fund urges UK government to finance COVID-19 recovery





UK pension fund trustees are hesitant to try to encourage the government to spend billions of dollars on the country’s economic recovery, warning savers of a potential conflict of interest.

In an unprecedented intervention last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a letter to industry urging the country to put more cash into sectors like infrastructure to help the country “build better” from the “investment big bang” . After the COVID-19 Pandemic.

However, UK pension funds with more than £1 trillion in assets are generally wary of investing in private markets such as infrastructure and venture capital.

Andrew Warwick-Thompson, a former senior executive with pension regulators and trustee with professional fiduciary firm Capital Cranfield, said: “The fiduciary should simply accept the proposal that fiduciaries should give us an opportunity to ‘build better’ in the UK. “UK illiquid assets are subject to the same due diligence process as any other investment decision.”

Scottish Widows, one of the UK’s leading pension providers, supports extensive investments in infrastructure to help the country recover, but says the framework to propel pension assets in this direction should provide at least as much risk-adjusted returns as possible. said. different place.

Pete Clancy, Policy Director at Scottish Widows, said, “Those who manage pension assets on behalf of savers have a duty to provide the best possible return to their clients. “This is the circle the government should make a square from.”

Sir John Kay, an economist who led an independent review of UK stock market reform measures in 2012, said more details are needed from the government on infrastructure projects that could attract investment from the pension system.

“There are already long-term funds available to invest in infrastructure such as toll roads and airports, but this is actually a refinancing of existing assets,” Kay said.

“It is not clear whether the pension system is providing an answer to the funding needs of new national projects such as: [rail project] HS2 and Hinkley Point nuclear facilities. This is a terrible financial investment for individual retirement savers, and these projects are only attractive to large institutional investors because they require governments and consumers to put in a lot of cash to finance them.”

Prime Minister Johnson announced plans for an investment summit on Downing Street in October to solidify efforts to bolster institutional investment in so-called productive finance, such as infrastructure.

Executives in the private market have welcomed the move. The British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association said the prime minister and prime minister’s intervention was “good news” for UK pensioners.

BVCA Executive Director Michael Moore said: “The industry is the driving force behind many important innovations in the UK, creating enormous economic and social value for the UK in the form of jobs, growth and world-leading products and services. .

