The United States now registers an average of 100,000 new Covid infections per day





The United States now averages 100,000 new Covid-19 infections per day, reverting to a milestone last seen during the winter wave in another grim reminder of how quickly the delta variant has spread Across the country.

Health officials fear that cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to rise if more Americans do not adopt the Covid-19 vaccine. Nationally, 50% of residents are fully immunized and over 70% of adults have received at least one dose.

“Our models show that if we don’t (vaccinate people) we could be up to several hundred thousand cases per day, similar to our increase in early January,” said the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. , Rochelle Walensky, on CNN this week. .

It took about nine months for the United States to cross the average number of 100,000 cases in November before peaking at around 250,000 in early January. Cases hit their lowest point in June, averaging around 11,000 a day, but six weeks later the number is 107,143.

Hospitalizations and deaths are also rising rapidly, though all are still below peaks seen earlier this year before vaccines became widely available. More than 44,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with Covid-19, according to the CDC, up 30% in one week and nearly four times the number of those hospitalized in June. More than 120,000 were hospitalized in January.

The seven-day average of deaths has also increased, according to Johns Hopkins University. It went from around 270 deaths a day two weeks ago to almost 500 a day on Friday. Deaths peaked at 3,500 per day in January. Deaths usually lag behind hospitalizations, as the disease normally takes a few weeks to kill.

The situation is particularly dire in the South, which has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States and has seen smaller hospitals overflowing with patients.

The Southeast has seen an increase of more than 50% in the number of hospitalized Covid patients, a daily average of 17,600 over the last week compared to 11,600 the previous week, according to the CDC. Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky account for 41% of the country’s new hospitalizations, according to the CDC, double their overall share of the population.

Alabama and Mississippi have the lowest vaccination rates in the country: less than 35% of residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Mayo Clinic. Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas are all in the 15 lowest states.

Florida accounts for more than 20% of the nation’s new cases and hospitalizations, triple its share of the population. Many rural counties have vaccination rates below 40%, with the state at 49%.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, while encouraging vaccinations, has said he will not impose mask warrants or other statewide measures. Running for re-election next year and considering a 2024 Republican presidential bid, he and President Joe Biden have clashed verbally in recent days. DeSantis accused the Democratic president of wanting to steal “freedoms” from Floridians, while Biden said DeSantis should “step aside” from local officials if he does not want to fight the outbreak.

In some areas of the United States, hospitals are scrambling to find beds for patients. Houston officials said some patients had been moved out of town to North Dakota.

Houston chief medical officer Dr David Persse said some ambulances waited hours to unload patients from hospitals in the Houston area because no beds were available. Persse said he was concerned this could cause extended response times to 911 medical calls.

“The healthcare system right now is almost at a breaking point.… For the next three weeks or so, I don’t see any relief over what’s going on in the emergency departments,” Persse said Thursday.

In Missouri, 30 ambulances and more than 60 medical staff will be stationed statewide to help transport Covid-19 patients to other areas if nearby hospitals are too full to admit them, announced Friday. Republican Governor Mike Parson.

