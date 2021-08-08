Thousands of EU citizens whose benefits will be suspended from next month





Thousands of EU citizens living in the UK will lose their benefits next month if they do not apply for settlement status to stay in the UK.

Activists warn the government’s decision to block many Europeans without realizing that it could put the vulnerable in poverty after Brexit.

The Independent understands that some 70,000 European citizens who have benefited have not yet applied for a settlement plan shortly before the end of June deadline.

According to this internal Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) letter from The Independent, a final warning letter will be sent in September to European claimants who have not yet applied for the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS).

The group is then given a month’s time to register late for the plan before the payroll stops.

Despite the government’s decision to allow late applications for the plan, activists wonder if many European citizens, including vulnerable people who struggle with paperwork and IT literacy, will remain out of reach after the deadline has passed. I am concerned.

The 3million group, which advocates for EU citizenship in the UK, has sent a letter to Labor and Pensions Minister Thrse Coffey, urging cabinet ministers to reconsider their plans to suspend pay in the fall.

Group Policy Director Luke Piper told the minister he was very concerned that there would be many EEA or Swiss nationals who would end their eligibility and find themselves in need.

Piper said: According to the letter we have received, this will be an inevitable consequence of your policy and will affect people in very vulnerable situations.

We understand the following estimates. [European] There were over 100,000 people who did not apply, he added, and that number had shrunk to around 70,000 by June 2021.

Please review this policy urgently and do not end your DWP benefits. Please help us individually identify all recipients who did not apply and apply for EUSS.

Dora-Olivia Vicol, Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Labor Rights that Supports EU Migrant Workers, said she was very concerned about the DWP’s demand to stop payments.

She warned that thousands of people could potentially be affected by the cutbacks, despite government efforts to warn them. She said the mail won’t open because there are people who are anxious whenever they get a letter from the government.

Others do not understand the administrative language and rely on the help of family, friends, or advisors to interpret it, or struggle with IT literacy. It is unrealistic to expect that everyone who should have applied has already applied.

The EU Settlement Plan started in March 2019 and all EU and EEA nationals and their families residing in the UK must apply by 30 June 2021 to retain their rights in the UK post-Brexit.

Vicol argued that the cut in benefits occurred as a result of the Interior Ministry’s insistence that all European citizens in the UK apply for the scheme to retain their rights.

She said the government has rejected campaigners’ pleas to learn from Windrush and opt for a more lenient declaration system.

The DWP will not disclose how many letters it will send to European claimants in September. The Times reported in late June that the 70,000 European citizens benefiting after the DWP initially identified a cohort of 130,000 people had not yet applied for settlement status.

This internal letter from The Independent states that benefits, including universal credit and housing benefits, will cease if those who are not yet enrolled do not apply within one month of the September letter.

Also, if your benefits are suspended, you will have one more month to apply for a Settlement Scheme.

If the claimant does not apply within this month, all benefit claims will be closed as they will be treated as subject to immigration.

A government spokesperson will make it clear that late-applying assistance is available to people through this letter and will ultimately help prevent the deprivation of benefits for potentially vulnerable individuals who may be eligible for status. They said the device was in place.

They added that every day, thousands of people are being granted status through highly successful EU settlement schemes, and the government continues to use every available channel to encourage those who qualify to apply and secure the status they deserve.

That’s because immigration lawyers are set to launch legal action to challenge the Interior Ministry’s decision to block some family members of European citizens from joining relatives living in the UK.

A letter from the Ministry of the Interior, seen by The Independent, informed a group of 10 Europeans that their relatives, including brothers and sisters and cousins, would not be able to obtain family permission to join the UK because the proceedings were overdue.

The Home Office announced Friday that family members who apply for family permits late under the Settlement Scheme will have their rights temporarily protected for three months until an appeal is decided.

But activists are outraged that many are rejecting applications for family permits, despite a withdrawal agreement stating that families or dependents of EU citizens have the right to reside in the UK.

Piper of the 3 million group said thousands could remain in this strange situation and expects lawyers to take legal action against the government.

Shortly after the June deadline, the government said more than 6 million applications for the settlement plan had been received, 5.4 million applications were approved, and the Department of Home Affairs left about 600,000 backlogs.

