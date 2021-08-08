Next Nicaraguan Elections Lost All Credibility, US Says | Elections News





The United States condemns President Daniel Ortegas’ crackdown on opposition leaders and potential opponents ahead of the November 7 election.

The upcoming elections in Nicaragua have lost all credibility, the United States said, amid a series of arrests of presidential candidates and the disqualification of the main opposition party that will challenge President Daniel Ortega in the event. November elections.

In a statement on Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the decision to disqualify the Citizens’ Alliance for Freedom (CXL) demonstrates that Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, want to stay in power. at all costs.

The United States regards the regime’s latest anti-democratic and authoritarian actions motivated by Ortegas’ fear of electoral loss as the final blow to Nicaragua’s prospects for a free and fair election later this year, the statement said.

This electoral process, including its eventual results, has lost all credibility.

Dozens of opposition leaders and presidential candidates have been arrested since early June in Nicaragua as the government rounded up individuals it accused of plotting a coup against Ortega.

But human rights groups and international observers have accused the longtime leader of increasing authoritarianism and seeking to pave the way for potential opponents in his bid to secure a fourth consecutive term in office. the presidency in the November 7 elections.

Seven presidential candidates are among those arrested in recent weeks.

The Ortegas Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) party confirmed last week that the 75-year-old would run for re-election, with Murillo again being his running mate.

The wave of arrests has prompted the United States and the European Union to impose sanctions and visa restrictions on Nicaraguan officials in recent weeks as they seek to pressure the government to release the detainees and ensure that free and fair elections are held.

The political situation in Nicaragua has deteriorated further in recent months, the EU Council said in a statement this week, as it announced new sanctions against eight Nicaraguan government officials, including Murillo.

The political use of the judiciary, the exclusion of candidates from elections and the arbitrary delisting of opposition parties are contrary to fundamental democratic principles and constitute a serious violation of the rights of the Nicaraguan people.

Ortega ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990 and returned to power in 2007, winning two successive re-elections since then.

