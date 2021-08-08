Castle and Hou prepare for the Wildcats final in the US Women’s Amateur





HARRISON, NY (AP) – Kentucky junior Jensen Castle rallied to advance to the United States Women’s Amateur Final on Saturday, beating NCAA champion Rachel Heck of Stanford with a 15-foot birdie in the 19th hole.

Castle of West Columbia, South Carolina, will face Arizona junior Hou Yu-chiang of Taiwan in the 36-hole final. Hou defeated Michigan State sophomore Valentina Rossi of Argentina.

Two holes lower after Heck won the 16th par 4 with a birdie, Castle took the 16th par 3 with a par and tied it with a par of the 18 par 5 when Heck missed a 4 foot.

“I thought for sure she won,” Castle said. “I couldn’t believe she missed it. When I knew she had given me this opportunity, I was like, ‘Okay, I birdieed earlier, I’m going to birdie again.’ And I went after.

After Castle birdied the 19th par 4 for 274 yards, Heck missed a 10-footer.

“It’s tough, but, I mean, I played a good hole in the playoffs,” Heck said. “She hit the putt, and I don’t know how I missed it. It was a good shot. “

Castle survived a 12v2 playoff game on Tuesday night just to advance to match play. She’s trying to become the third No.63 seed to win a USGA title, following Clay Ogden (2005 US Amateur Public Links) and Steven Fox (2012 US Amateur).

“I always forget I’m the 63rd seed,” said Castle, who has struggled with a rib injury most of the summer. “I feel like the seeds are irrelevant once you are in match play. It’s everyone’s game. I’m just glad the doctor said I can play.

She is 248th in the world female amateur ranking.

Heck, of Memphis, Tennessee, missed a chance to join former Georgian star Vicki Goetze (1992) as the only player to win the NCAA Division I individual titles and the American female amateur titles in the same year. In May, Heck capped his freshman year at Stanford with the NCAA Individual Title – his sixth win of the season. She is n ° 2 in the world female amateur ranking.

Hou, recovering from a partially torn labrum to the left, won the 17th par-4 with a par to take the lead and finished Rossi with a birdie victory at the 18th.

“I’m not nervous, but I knew there was nothing I could do if it was because of my poor shot,” Hou said. “So I’m just trying to focus more on my shot by shot and trying to hit the greens and then get back to my normal routine.”

Both finalists are exempt from the 2022 Women’s US Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Resort. Castle would end a spot on the Curtis Cup United States squad with a victory.

