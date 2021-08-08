United States Has Opportunity For Stronger Economic Ties With Laos





Historically, the United States has not had strong economic or diplomatic ties with Laos. Being the smallest economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and led by the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (PRP Lao), Laos is widely regarded as a Chinese satellite state. However, Laos has tried to attract foreign investment from other sources. The United States has the opportunity to reset its relationship with Laos and establish a forward-looking partnership based on economic development to complement Chinese influence.

The relationship between the United States and Laos dates back to the mid-1950s when the country gained independence from France and founded the Kingdom of Laos. The United States supported the monarchy during the Laos Civil War of 1975, in which the Communist Party won, and established the Laos People’s Democratic Republic (PDR). Unlike its Communist neighbors in Cambodia and Vietnam, the United States never completely severed diplomatic relations, but downgraded its presence, decreasing the number of staff in the country and changing the senior official from Ambassador to Charg Business. Full diplomatic presence was not restored until the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, when Lao PDR sought to move towards a market economy.

The biggest thorn in the side of US-Laos relations is the historical legacy of the Vietnam War. The Ho Chi Minh Trail (1959-1975), which supplied North Vietnamese fighters during the Vietnam War, traversed mainly Laos and was a prime target for US bombing. An estimated 2 million tonnes of ammunition was dropped on Laos during the war, making it the most bombed country per capita in the world. Many of this munitions never exploded and remained unexploded ordnance (UXO). These UXOs have been responsible for the deaths and injuries of thousands of Laotians since 1975.

In an ongoing effort to repair the legacy of war, in 2016 the Obama administration announced a three-year $ 90 million envelope for UXO disposal. For context, the United States had spent $ 100 million over the previous 20 years. At the same time, the Obama administration has pledged to increase the American presence in Laos. Senior US government officials began to make official trips to the country. In 2012, Hillary Clinton became Secretary of State's first Visit to Laos since 1955, to be followed by Secretary of State John Kerry visits two times in 2016. Most importantly, in 2016, President Obama, who has become the first US president to visit Laos. During his visit, President Obama spoke of the moral obligation of the United States to provide humanitarian aid to Laos because of the ammunition left over from the Vietnam War. He also highlighted Laos as a greater US focus on the Asia-Pacific region and China's actions within it.

With a population of just under 7.5 million, the country is young. The median age is 24, and less than 10% of citizens are over 55. This means that the legacy of the Vietnam War predates the memory of most citizens. On the other hand, China has made significant investments in infrastructure and other industries. China is currently the most influential country in Laos, being its second largest trading partner, behind Thailand, and its largest foreign investor.

While foreign aid from the United States, our allies and the World Bank totals just over $ 630 million, China is spending billions on infrastructure ranging from roads to dams. The biggest project is a $ 6 billion railroad that would stretch from Laos’ capital Vientiane to the southern border of China and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. It would be the first connection. direct rail from Laos to Laos to China, and it is also the most expensive infrastructure project in the country’s history. However, its commercial viability is uncertain. This and the China-funded dams have left Laos with a heavy debt burden. In contrast to this approach, the United States Agency for Trade and Development (USTDA is currently analyzing the viability of a 20 megawatt solar project in Laos, which would be the first of its kind in the country.

If the United States is to increase its engagement in Laos, it must focus its relationship on economic development. For example, in 2009, the United States established the Lower Mekong Initiative (LMI), followed by the Global Partnership between the United States and Laos in 2016. The LMI is a program between several countries, including the United States. United, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. The LMI program aimed to increase economic, people-to-people, health and energy engagement, but also to assert the influence of the United States in the region. The comprehensive partnership between the United States and Laos was granted and associated with a trade and investment framework agreement in the same year. As a result, trade between the two countries tripled from 2013 to 2019.

On the aid front, the first United States Agency for International Development (USAID) staff arrived in Laos in 2011 after a 25-year hiatus. USAID’s current work in Laos involves improving the health and nutrition of women and children, promoting policy and trade, and managing forests and ecosystems. On the health front, the United States competes with China in the distribution of COVID vaccines. Laos had reported 7,305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and only 7 deaths as of Friday, but the situation was getting worse until the end of July. However, less than 15% of the population has at least a single dose of any COVID-19 vaccine. The United States donated one million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine via COVAX, which arrived on July 16, in addition to 100,000 Pfizer vaccines and 130,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from previous donations. China, as of June 14, had delivered around 1.4 million doses of Sinopharm vaccines.

In light of these developments, the United States has the opportunity to expand its diplomatic engagement and establish stronger economic ties in a country that is heavily under Chinese rule.

Through their bilateral agencies and multilateral partners, the United States can help Laos improve its business climate and stimulate private investment in the country. It also includes programs that equip young people with the skills of tomorrow in order to realize their aspirations for quality education and better economic opportunities. The Biden administration has a chance to forge a new economic partnership with Laos, once a neglected nation, strengthening its sphere of influence in the Indo-Pacific, a strategic region for the United States.

Daniel F. Runde is Senior Vice President and William A. Schreyer Chair in Global Analysis at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Previously, he worked for the United States Agency for International Development, the World Bank Group and in investment banking, with experience in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

