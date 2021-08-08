Employment Rights Offers UK Immunity for Compulsory Workplace Covid jabs | business





CNN made headlines on Friday after it fired three employees who went to work without being vaccinated against COVID-19, which they called a violation of company policy. The US media organization requires that all employees who enter the office or work with other team members be fully vaccinated.

The news network is at the more extreme end of the corporate Americas response to the coronavirus delta strain, which has recently surged in countries where vaccination rates have split party lines.

In recent years, every U.S. household, from large retailer Walmart to tech companies Google, Uber, Facebook and meat processing company Tyson, has required some or all of its employees to be vaccinated before entering the workplace. But can employers in the UK have a similar compulsory vaccination policy and can it be enforced legally?

UK corporate culture is different from that across the river, and UK business is run more often through encouragement than coercion. Meanwhile, UK workers enjoy higher levels of employment rights and protections than US workers. Given this moral and legal minefield, the majority of Britain’s large employers have been willing to participate in the vaccine requirements debate and have often been relieved by the country’s low level of vaccine reluctance.

UK employment lawyers expect to see a flood of questions from clients about whether vaccines can be made compulsory among employees that haven’t arrived yet. It seems that many companies have decided to avoid controversy and not get involved in what many consider employees’ personal choices. Other companies are putting off changing workplace policies because many office workers have not yet returned to full-time positions.

Charlie Mullins, the outspoken founder of Pimlico Plumbers, sparked controversy in January when he said he would introduce a no-jab, no-job policy for 400 employees. Existing work contracts were unlikely to contain any mention of Covid jabs, so Pimlicos lawyers had to draft a new contract. Another company that has put its head on the railing is Bloomsbury, the publisher of Harry Potter. They told their UK employees they needed a double jab before heading back to the office or they had to keep working from home.

Lawyers warn that someone’s vaccine status will be classified as sensitive personal information.

Organizations that want to make vaccination a condition for returning to work will have to tread carefully. It largely depends on whether the employer can consider it a reasonable request. Companies must also identify business requirements that require that employees be vaccinated more easily for companies that provide care or services from home than office-based employers.

If immunization requirements are not properly addressed, the company may face charges of discrimination or unfair dismissal. Problems pose a variety of questions. How should we treat workers who cannot be vaccinated because of illness? What about young employees who haven’t gotten the chance yet? Anyone who is not allowed to re-enter the office to reconnect with a co-worker may feel unfairly treated.

A company walking across a moral minefield asking employees to show proof of vaccinations is making the face of opening another can of bugs. Hiring lawyers warn that someone’s vaccine status could be classified as sensitive personal information, which is now legally known as a special category of personal data. This information must be processed and stored with care to avoid violating GDPR regulations.

It can take years for workers to assert their rights under UK employment law, as evidenced by long-standing legal cases against gig economy companies like Uber and Deliveroo. However, it is unlikely that many UK employers will require their employees to be fully vaccinated before returning to work, given all the legal risks involved.

Alternative milk battles leave Oatly sour.

The lesson for Oatlys, a 7.9 billion alternative milk brand, lost to the Cambridgeshire family farmers is clear. Choose a battle.

The Swedish brand has made the right breakfast in a trademark lawsuit against a much smaller competitor, PureOaty, produced by Glebe Farm. The High Court ruled that all similarities were at a very general level.

Oatly says it has taken steps to protect its brand. They seem to be one of the good companies out there like Glebe Farm, so passing one over may open the door to a bad one. Strong legal action has provoked ridicule and boycott threats against Oatly, and has damaged Oatly’s image as a cuddly-feeling alternative.

In contrast, the battle helped market gold for the Rayner family, which runs Glebe Farm, to serve drinks to a larger audience and potentially win sales from competitors, particularly those who prefer British-style purchases.

Brands should consider carefully before embarking on such a David and Goliath battle. Are there more risks in high-profile battles than the smaller rivals themselves?

Sainsburys, for example, looked humble after legal threats to a small Tyneside store called Singhsburys. Morrisons got even better with their generous response when cheeky shopkeeper Jel Singh Nagra changed his name to Morrisinghs. Supermarket said it was flattering and wished him well.

The Poundlands Twin Peaks bar once again took promotions to the next level when Toblerones owner Mondelez tried to block production of confectionery imitation products. The company eventually reached a deal to change the packaging, but the Poundlands bar would never have started if Toblerone had adopted a more subtle tactic.

Likewise, Oatly may have thought there was an opportunity to get rid of a competitor early. But now who knows? PureOaty can be eaten for lunch.

The minister’s answer to the lack of drivers is downright dangerous.

Whether it’s missing milk at the corner store or delayed velox windows that haven’t completed the loft expansion in the neighborhood, signs of a truck driver shortage are becoming increasingly clear to consumers. Creaky supply chains have long filled the gap before Covid and the pandemic have extended too far. However, the government’s only policy response, reconfirmed last week and extended through October, is to amend the rules to allow drivers to work longer.

At least, Grant Sharps’ policy united employers and unions. This is half-baked, counterproductive and completely dangerous. He points out that the risk of fatigue, as well as requiring drivers who are already overworked, to do more, is not a way to attract new blood that the industry desperately needs.

There are a number of long-term factors in the shortfall, including education costs, DVLA’s backlog of license applications, and payroll reforms to crack down on fake self-employment, but Brexit was the biggest shock. Thousands of EU drivers have returned home and others may not come to fill the gap. Desperately, retailers are bidding higher than each other with a 1,000 sign-on bonus and other incentives. John Lewis increased his pay by 5,000 last week. You may want to see Brexit dividends for the rest of the drivers here. But others saw the sharp end of more bureaucracy and new measures such as customs rules that extend travel and remove sandwiches when crossing straits.

From the lack of toilets and parking facilities to forced diversions and Kent’s disastrous contingency plans, the daily woes of individual drivers paint an abiding picture of what workers are kept by the government, as everyone in the public sector knows. well. Extending driving times does not mean rebuilding a better future, it simply betrays the minister’s instinct to lower the standard.

