Jennifer Valente wins first Olympic gold in track cycling in the United States





American Jennifer Valente won omnium gold on Sunday in Japan, winning two of the event’s four races at the Izu Velodrome to become the first-ever American. woman to win a track cycling title at the Olympics.

The 26-year-old from San Diego, Calif., Went on to win the scratch race with a third place in the tempo race, dominated by Briton Laura Kenny, before taking fourth place in the elimination race, which won by the French Clara Copponi.

Entering the fourth and final points race, the 2019 world bronze medalist held a narrow two-point lead over reigning world champion KajiharaYumi of Japan. She sat in the middle of the field before taking the first sprint for five points, then finished second in the third sprint for three more points.

A fall in the second half put her gold medal in jeopardy, but she was able to recover and did not lose her standings by missing the next sprint. Then Kajihara crashed after crossing wheels with another runner. Despite returning to the race, she equalized the two in return, giving Valente the advantage. She finished second in the final double point sprint for six others, winning a total of 124.

Kajihara clung to the silver medal with 110 points, while 2019 world champion Dutch Kirsten Wild took bronze with 108 points.

A two-time Olympic team pursuit medalist, Valente grew up near a velodrome in San Diego with a passionate cycling father, and she credits much of her love for the sport to her first coach, the late American cycling Olympian. Mark Whitehead track.

American women had already won seven silver or bronze medals in the sport.

Going from six events in Rio to four, the omnium includes a scratch race of 30 laps, first to finish; a 30-lap point-a-laptempo race focused on the leader; an elimination race with an emphasis on avoiding last place; and an 80-lap points race with intermediate sprints to decide the winner.

The event made its debut at the London 2012 Games. Four-time Olympic medalist Sarah Hammer of the United States has won back-to-back silver medals at those Olympic Games and at the 2016 Rio Games.

