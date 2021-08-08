



Market Update

How fast is the UK economy recovering?

Following the contraction at the beginning of the year, investors will see how quickly the UK rebounded as lockdown measures eased with the release of second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) this Thursday. Crucially, the June data will give an early indication of whether the spread of the delta coronavirus strain has delayed recovery.

Economists posted growth of 4.8% in the fourth quarter, slightly below the Bank of England’s 5% forecast, following a 1.6% decline in the first quarter.

Weaker-than-expected numbers could hit the pound and boost UK government bonds as markets postpone the “moderate tightening” schedule outlined at the Aug. 5 BoE meeting.

But, according to Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg, the devil will be judging the number’s impact on the monetary policy outlook in detail.

“We can see some disappointment in the manufacturing data for June because of supply chain issues that have blocked German manufacturing, but I don’t think it will change the big picture,” he said. “The big surprise for the June service figures will be more worrisome as it will drive the inflation story.”

Pickering said he expects the BoE to raise rates for the first time in August next year, but said the rate is likely to come sooner if growth and inflation recover faster than expected. Tommy Stuvington

Will the fast pace of US inflation continue in July?

Investors and economists are expecting consumer price data for July to show that inflation in the US has continued to rise, although at a slower pace than the 13-year record published in June.

The Labor Department will release the monthly consumer price index on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll, with economists forecasting a 0.5% increase from the previous month, compared to a 0.9% gain in June.

About a third of the increase in June was attributable to higher used car prices due to supply chain bottlenecks that hampered new car production. This supports Fed Chairman Jay Powell’s argument that this year’s inflation surge proves to be temporary and will retreat as the global economy normalizes. Nevertheless, for now, the price increase is surprising.

“I don’t expect inflation to rise much further, but I think it’s too early for a meaningful decline. The evidence of the supply backlog is still very strong when looking at manufacturing investigations. As long as this continues, we should expect inflation to continue rising,” said Eric Winograd, Chief Fixed Income Economist at AllianceBernstein.

Inflation figures for June had a counter-intuitive effect on the US Treasury market. Typically, bonds weaken in response to high inflation that undermines fixed term interest payments. Yields rose as prices fell shortly after the June report, but they fell as investors were confident the Fed would hold interest rates near zero despite rising prices. Since then, the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yield hit its lowest level in five months. Kate Duguid

Will German investor sentiment worsen?

Economists worry that the rise of the delta coronavirus strain will mean the eurozone’s largest economy will face a tough road ahead.

Germany’s Zew sentiment index fell to 63.3 from 79.8 for July, the lowest since January and well below the consensus estimate of 75.2.

Carsten Brzeski, head of global macro research at ING, said he expects the August figure to drop to 58 in the fall, reflecting fears of new restrictions as the Delta strain spreads and vaccination rates slow.

Oliver Rakau, chief German economist at Oxford Economics, said he was more pessimistic, expecting a figure of 50, the lowest since November 2020. .

The sudden surge in activity meant businesses were grappling with unprecedented supply chain problems as coronavirus containment began to ease among Germany’s trading partners.

Germany’s Purchasing Managers’ Index for June showed some signs of easing. However, according to Google mobile data during July, the rebound in service activity is losing momentum, Rakau said.

Because it closely tracks the German stock market, the Zew index is highly dependent on the development of financial markets, but it also has a good track record of predicting turning points. According to Brzeski, “The third drop after two consecutive declines will be a turning point, suggesting that the German economy’s rebound is waning”.

The industrial production indicators released on August 6 are not good. They show that June production was down 1.3% from the previous month, well below the 0.5% increase expected by economists. This resulted in a 6.8% decrease in production compared to February 2020.

“The question is whether the economy will return to pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter, as manufacturing is still not impacting all sectors,” said Andrew Kenningham, chief European economist at Capital Economics. Federica Coco

