Manchester Postal Codes Most Searched for by UK House Hunters





Manchester was voted one of the UK’s most sought-after destinations this summer.

Purplebricks found the city included in its website’s top 4 real estate searches for July as house hunters increasingly seek a return to city life after ‘Freedom Day’.

And within the borough of Manchester, three postal codes (M40, M19, M18) were particularly preferred.

Birmingham, Edinburgh, and Liverpool also reached the top of the list of most searched locations.

But the fact that some of the UK’s largest cities have emerged as good places to move is in stark contrast to a year ago when rural areas were preferred.

In July 2020, homebuyers wanted an escape from city life amid increasing remote work, and the most searched location was in Kent’s quaint rural town of Brasted.

Purplebricks’ local real estate expert Gareth Yates said:

“The excellent schools attract families and commuters are blessed with a ring highway network, an ever-expanding Metrolink system, a strong bus network and bike routes, especially given that we still have a Grammar school system.

“Professionals are attracted to major business hubs such as Manchester City Centre, Media City and Manchester Airport.”

He went on to say: “Chorlton and Didsbury are popular areas, but they are expensive, and as people look to remote areas, interest in the Northenden, Levenshulme, Burnage and Whalley Ranges is growing.

“I’m seeing an influx of buyers from all backgrounds and locations eager to buy in Manchester. I’ve also seen a lot of people moving here from London. They can make more money but still enjoy all the benefits of the major leagues. Because it can be a British city.

M19 – Levenshulme and Burnage Levenshulme Market

Gareth says that both Burnage and Levenshulme have very active local communities, so newcomers are very welcome.

According to experts, Levenshulme has a reputation for being similar to the South Manchester suburb of Chorlton, but with a unique vibe.

“You have homes ranging from large and grand era estates to small two-bed terraces, appealing to first-time buyers and upsizers,” he said.

“From Secret Lake to the artisan market, there is a lot to explore.

“The A6 has been completely transformed from a seldom run main road into a hub of activity, with new bars and restaurants like Talleyrand and Station Hop always open.

“You are also on the Fallowfield Loop, so you can easily travel south of Manchester by bike.

“One of the most popular zip codes in Manchester.”

Errwood Road, Burnage (Image: Daily Mirror/Andy Stenning)

Gareth says Burnage is perfectly positioned for easy access in and out of Manchester via its train and bus network.

Also close to desirable Didsbury and Heatons.

“Burnage has a lot of local sports clubs and parks, so there’s a lot going on locally,” he said.

“Families tend to be drawn to this area because of their schooling and extensive housing inventory.

M18 – Gorton, Abbey Hey, Debdale Debdale Park, Gorton (Image: Manchester Evening News)

Gareth says a lot of money is pouring into the area from both city council and private investors.

And proximity to the city center has always been attractive.

“This is where real estate agents say ‘next year will be next year’, but now they are definitely seeing demand in this area.

“New schools are popping up, existing schools are being continuously funded, and there are many parks to explore.

“There is history around Gorton and the industrial history is easy to tell by looking at the houses.

“We are definitely seeing a shift in guards as more and more people move from outside the area.”

M40 – Newton Heath Newton Heath

Vikki Hatley, Local Real Estate Specialist at Purplebricks, said: “The M40 area is popular because it is a stone’s throw from Manchester City Center and there is a lot of redevelopment going on.

“There is a very diverse community, excellent Ofsted schools and many local amenities. There are excellent transport links, including several easy access points to the M60 which leads to all of Greater Manchester.

“There are also many nature reserves right at our doorstep, perfect for those who like to stroll and spend time outdoors. With everything this area has to offer, house prices have risen over the years.”

