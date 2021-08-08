Federal officials make methamphetamine one of the largest in US history at the Otay Mesa border crossing





Federal officials did what they called one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in U.S. history this week, finding more than 5,528 pounds of drugs inside a semi-trailer that crossed Mexico at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.

Officers also found more than 127 pounds of fentanyl inside the commercial truck, which had California license plates and was driven by a Mexican citizen, authorities said.

The driver, Carlos Gerardo Symonds Saavedra, was charged Friday with two federal felony counts of importing controlled substances into the United States. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment.

It is believed to be one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in the country’s history, officials from the Southern District of California’s United States Attorney’s Office said Friday evening.

Last October, authorities found about 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine in a semi-trailer at the same port of entry. At the time, a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it was the second largest collapse on record, behind just a 5,000 pound bombing in December 2019 in Laredo. , in Texas.

According to a criminal complaint filed by federal prosecutors in the Symonds Saavedras case, he drove the semi-trailer through the Otay Mesa freight entry lanes around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, presenting documents indicating he was carrying cargoes. plastic parts.

A computer-generated alert system prompted customs officials to direct the truck to a secondary inspection area, where an x-ray machine detected abnormal packages mixed with plastic parts, according to the complaint. A drug sniffer dog also focused on the trailer, which customs officials searched, finding several suspicious packages of drugs.

Officers tested the contents of one of those packages and confirmed their suspicions, according to the complaint.

But rather than unloading the trailer and detaining the driver, special agents from the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative department installed a GPS tracking device on the vehicle and allowed Symonds Saavedra to leave, according to a statement of the facts. written by one of the agents.

As Homeland Security Investigations agents tracked and monitored the truck, Symonds Saavedra reportedly walked into a private commercial parking lot where he pulled up and put the keys under the hood. Officers apprehended him as he was walking away, and after his arrest he allegedly admitted that he had agreed to smuggle methamphetamine and fentanyl across the border for payment.

It wasn’t until then, after 10 p.m. Thursday, that officers fully searched the trailer, discovering the huge load of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

