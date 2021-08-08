Riot moves U.S. League of Legends Championship away from Prudential Center due to COVID-19





Riot Games announced on Saturday that the final two games of the League of Legends US Championship Series (LCS), which are scheduled for the end of the month, will no longer be played with fans at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, due to of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. Instead, games will be played at the LCS Arena in Los Angeles. Current ticket holders will receive a full refund.

We have scheduled the LCS Championship as a road show with fans and made the decision to move forward based on the very promising rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the spring, Riot Games said in its announcement, adding that ‘he had been watching the recent spike in cases. Given the current state of affairs, we can’t in good conscience put on a massive fan event just yet. After careful consideration, it is with extreme disappointment that we have chosen to move the LCS Championship event from the Prudential Center to the LCS Arena.

A spokesperson for Riot Games said in an email to The Verge on Saturday that there would be no ticket sales for this event and confirmed that there would be no live fan following. on the new site.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the league moved to a fully virtual format where players compete online. He moved the Spring Championship event in person, hosting the last two games of the April Midseason Showdown tournament at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, but without a live audience. For much of the summer, players competed in person at the LCS Arena in the absence of fans, but returned to the game remotely in late July due to positive COVID tests associated with people linked to the Immortals and to an anonymous team.

Chris Greeley, Riot Games’ esports manager for North America and Oceania and LCS commissioner, told The Verge in July that while the league does not have a specific backup plan in case the cases of COVID would increase, she was ready to make changes if necessary. There is no pandemic manual, so it is difficult to start putting these contingency plans in place because there is no known set of variables, he said at the time. .

Riot said in his announcement that he had hoped to bring fans together to celebrate the game. Unfortunately, the persistence and rapid spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 has forced us to hold this meeting at this time. Our fans deserve nothing less than a high-quality LCS event experience full of excitement, connectivity and joy. After assessing the risks, there was no set of protocols or plans that allowed us to run this event without compromising the health of our teams, staff and fans.

Update August 7 at 4:19 p.m. ET: Adds comment from Riot Games spokesperson

