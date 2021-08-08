Call center used by British company accused of invasive monitoring of telecommuters | watch





The multinational call center used by dozens of UK’s top companies has been criticized by unions for what they call intrusion monitoring for telecommuting workers and their families, and for requiring workers to hand over biometric and medical data.

Trade unions accuse Teleperformance, which responds to a series of calls from government departments, of pushing workers’ boundaries against long-term work from home due to the coronavirus, and of unfairly targeting multiple employees the company opposes. .

Although the claims do not directly affect the UK’s 10,000 employees, some criticism is focused on countries such as Greece and Albania where English-speaking employees answer calls from UK customers.

The France-based company, which employs approximately 380,000 people in 34 countries, fully complies with all local and international laws, and says employee feedback is overwhelmingly positive.

But an Albanian call center employee serving a British customer said he was fired despite a recent promotion after he objected to video surveillance while working at his parents’ house.

In the UK, the company’s clients include the UK Government’s Health and Education Department, NHS Digital, Student Loans Company, RAF and the Royal Navy. Companies it works for include Vodafone, eBay, Aviva, Volkswagen and Guardian.

The revelations come after some UK-based teleperformance telecommuters said in March this year that they would be able to remotely monitor via video cameras to see if they’re eating, looking at their phone, leaving their desk, and more. .

After UK staff contacted the Guardian, they said this would not happen. Teleperformance claims that the UK launch of video cameras is not for remote monitoring, but for training and peer chatting.

However, concerns have been raised about business practices in other countries. Barbara Meaj, a 29-year-old philosophy graduate who handled calls from British clients at a multinational corporation, said she decided to manually cover her installed webcam to monitor her work from home.

Meaj said she was fired after a few days of being told that her performance had been re-evaluated. Before that, everything was going well. I was doing fine, she said, Id.

Some of the most stringent work-from-home conditions appear to involve Teleperformance employees in Colombia, primarily serving US customers. In addition to what is described as real-time video monitoring, you can also ask workers to provide biometric information and even medical results.

The Guardian states that this agreement requires that employees agree to accept polygraph testing and may circulate photos and videos of themselves, their families and children within the company.

An anonymous Colombian employee, assuming he had no choice but to agree, said: Every day you feel like you have no privacy. It is our face, our life. Our home, our family space. We don’t want this, but to get the job we have to.

A Teleperformance employee in Greece, another multilingual location that handles incoming calls in the UK, was told that there should be a separate work area at home free of distractions, clutter and all background noise.

Under this local contract by The Guardian, it is expected that employees who earn at least the local minimum wage, currently 9,100 (7,700) years, will provide this segregated workspace and cover other expenses such as internet and electricity.

A Teleperformance spokesperson said all Greek employees received a random amount for these expenses. However, local employees say this is not the case and there is usually an additional salary for language skills, and that employees are paid the same whether they work from home or in the office.

UNI Global Union Secretary-General Christy Hoffman said this home surveillance forced workers to choose between being spyed on and hiring.

A Teleperformance spokesperson said the company primarily used webcams for collaboration purposes, such as meetings and training.

They said: Teleperformance complies with all local, national and international laws, regulations and standards that apply to our business, including those pertaining to security, privacy and compliance wherever we do business. If specific customer requirements are higher, we will comply with them.

Before using the webcam, we followed the GDPR guidelines for data protection risk assessment. The Covid-19 crisis has not changed Teleperformances’ commitment to the principles and regulations underlying employee privacy.

