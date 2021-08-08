British farmers urge 1% of land to be allocated to wildlife sanctuaries | Agriculture





Farmers are being asked to dedicate 1% of their land to nature and carbon sequestration in unexpected ways through straight farming.

A call to make a commitment to nature and climate ahead of the important Cop26 UN climate summit in Glasgow came from WildEast. Anglia.

Since its launch a year ago, the WildEast campaign has collected pledges from more than 80 farmers in the region to dedicate 20% of their land to nature, and the promises of schools, churchyards, parliaments, gardens, and train companies. Greater Anglia has promised to rebuild more than 50 train stations in the area.

Founders of the Charity Trust, however, admit that a great estate with woodland, riverside scenery, or moorland has faced backlash from some farmers who argue that while it’s easy to promise a fifth to nature, every acre of food production is impossible for crucial small farmers . on their livelihood.

WildEast co-founder Hugh Somerleyton has allocated 20% of his 5,000-acre lot to nature with lakes, moors and grasslands, but this year he has set aside an additional 0.5% for nature from the 3,000 acres he cultivates for food. straight farming.

This involves measuring the field to sow the crop into precise squares or rectangles, cutting off irregular areas and corners that are less productive in the process.

This will give your existing arable land a wild edge full of wildflowers and invertebrates.

Somerleyton says machines save time, save carbon and protect nature. No effort required, no subsidies required, just changing the angle of your fieldwork. Suddenly we got a surprisingly rough edge and it didn’t cost me anything.

I understand the claim that giving land to nature is easy and may not be feasible for 300 acre farmers, but any farmer can promise 1%. It’s easy to say you’re not doing the 20%, but it’s harder to say you’re not doing the 1%. We owe nature and we owe carbon and climate catastrophe.

WildEast could send a strong message to governments on the importance of a fast move towards net zero if farmers in the UK’s most intensive and carbon-producing agricultural area promise 1% to nature before their climate summit in Glasgow. I hope.

While some environmental experts suggest that up to half of the total land may need to be left in its natural state to manage the climate and biodiversity crisis, the 1% contribution is important because WildEast will show landowners the simplicity and beauty of the wild wilderness. I think. There are also economic benefits.

They hope more landowners will turn to the idea and add a fraction every year to reach 20% in the long run.

Two of WildEasts founders are major landowners, but the charitable organization is emphasizing that they are looking for passionate promise from more than just farmers, by building an online map of dreams that shows people in all sectors of society a 20% commitment to nature.

In an attempt to democratize nature recovery, WildEast can promise 20% of the magical number needed for everyone on backyards, prison gardens, school yards, church yards, farm yards to record witness statements and nature thrives in hard-working environments. That’s where, Somerleyton said. . Natural restoration must happen to everyone and everywhere.

The campaign is currently being discussed with the region’s leading non-agricultural landowners, including energy companies, government agencies, major charities and other NGOs.

Co-Founder Argus Hardy said: The majority of those who swear ahead of us are green behind the ears and have learned a lot.

According to Hardy, the lesson from the first year of WildEasts is that providing space for nature doesn’t mean organic, but farming wildlife as part of a longer cycle that allows other soils to rest and regenerate, as practiced in increasingly popular regenerative agriculture. that you can. .

In Suffolk, Somerleyton watched his newly reimagined estate turn into a blizzard of yellow ragwort flowers this summer. These wildflowers are traditionally considered devilish by livestock farmers. Old laws still mandate landowners to control its spread as it can be toxic to horses.

Flower wolf. Its reputation and risk are far greater than reality. “I hope rough edges become normal, just like my father’s generation was constantly tidying up.” We need to retrain our eyes to see entangled nature as something pleasing. Changing the agricultural system is not only economical and cultural, but every cultural change takes time. That was the fighting culture.

