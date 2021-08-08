As the coronavirus begins to unravel, a labor shortage in Britain has been revealed.





On the outskirts of the Scottish town of Kirkcaldy, there are new homes nearing completion. Two large banners with mobile phone numbers reading “Bricklayers Required” are pinned to the perimeter fence.

The most visible signs of overtaking drivers over price or release date indicate one of the UK’s biggest problems since Brexit.

Businesses across major segments of the economy cannot find enough people. In recent weeks, the focus has been on hundreds of thousands of individuals who have been instructed to isolate due to exposure to COVID-19, a number that has reached nearly 690,000 in recent periods.

As the pandemic cloud begins to unravel and the economy begins to unshackle, the true impact of the tribe becomes more evident.

The number of EU construction workers in the UK has halved in the past four years. Contractors who laid off workers at the start of the pandemic are struggling to re-employ them.

Other industry groups say members are calling for food processors, retail supply chain workers, heating engineers, and more. According to the Road Haulage Association, vacancies for truck drivers have reached 100,000.

This will call into question the government’s mantra of “rebuild better” around ambitious infrastructure projects and the “green industrial revolution”. Noble Francis, Economics Director of the Construction Products Association, said:

It is also likely that more employers will need to raise wages to attract talent, adding another catalyst to inflation, which is already worrying central banks and financial markets. According to the Employment and Employment Federation, starting salaries are rising the most in seven years.

Anecdotally, rates for skilled traders have already increased by 15% and companies are introducing more flexible working hours as an incentive. Supermarket chain Tesco offers truck drivers a $1,400 joining bonus.

At OS Doors, a Northern Irish company that makes kitchen, bedroom and bathroom doors across the UK, salary inflation for highly skilled workers who can run every machine in the plant is soaring by 10%. CEO John Toomey said his main concern is retaining 350 employees. Of these, 80% are from eastern countries of the European Union, such as Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

“The reality right now is that we won’t be able to find people if we don’t try to fill the vacancies and offer top salaries,” Tumi said.

The UK’s post-Brexit point system for hiring non-British people in the UK meant that two Hungarians had to be turned down because they didn’t meet the criteria, he said. “The pipeline is completely dry.”

Countries across the continent are experiencing a workforce shortage, especially in the hospitality sector, but the UK is the only country to leave the EU’s borderless tech market to curb immigration. The numbers vary depending on how many workers remain during the pandemic. A January report from the Economic Statistics Center of Excellence showed that the non-UK population declined by 1.3 million, but not all of them are from the EU.

Changes in the labor market have been disguised as a pandemic, preventing businesses from properly preparing themselves, according to David Jones, underwriting director at insurer QBE.

“It essentially masked the effects of Brexit,” he said. “As the economy recovers, many companies will be shocked when their supply chains don’t follow suit.”

The UK government is helping fill vacancies with training plans that help job seekers acquire the skills they need, a spokeswoman for the Department of Labor and Pensions said. Last month, it relaxed rules for some important workers in sectors such as energy, health care, medical supplies and food production, alleviating short-term pressures for workers to “ping” the country’s apps and self-isolate.

But the job shortages on government websites aren’t carpenters, bricklayers, truck drivers or meat processors, they range from scientists and engineers to web developers architects and welders. The occupations on the list are eligible for a skilled worker visa.

Nick Allen, CEO of the British Meat Processors Association, said that one in 4,000 employees has 642 vacant positions, 164 of which are skilled positions. The company, which refused to give a name in order not to surprise its customers, had to cut back on its production lines.

“We know that there are still problems after the problem with COVID-19 is over,” he said.

A shortage of drivers is already ringing alarm bells for Christmas supplies at Unsworth, a freight forwarder that moves homeware brands across the country. Charles Hogg, the company’s commercial director, said he was warning customers that the surcharge could raise shipping costs by up to 20%.

“Brexit gives us the opportunity to advance some immigration policies to allow the missing skill sets to enter the UK,” he said. “You’re not going to suddenly find 100,000 drivers tomorrow. We need to ease the gap so that other qualified nationals can close the gap.”

The Department of Transportation said it has no plans to introduce short-term visas for drivers of heavy vehicles, but is instead easing regulations allowing longer hours and funding apprenticeships.

The department said in an emailed statement: “Employers must invest in a domestic workforce instead of relying on a foreign workforce.

The UK’s dilemma is how to tackle the serious problem of the pandemic on an aging workforce with Brexit’s chronic impact. Deutsche Bank economists warn that a weak labor market recovery could slow the UK’s recovery to pre-pandemic levels. Banking economist Sanjay Raja said the economy needs “active government policy” on immigration and investment to overcome the wounds of Brexit and the coronavirus.

UK chief economist Dan Hanson at Bloomberg Economics said the UK always faces these challenges regardless of the coronavirus. “COVID-19 was a short and sharp shock, but Brexit is a slow ride,” he said. He said the combination would make it “near impossible” for the economy to return to its pre-pandemic path.

Jonathan Portes, professor of economics and public policy at King’s College London, told many employers that it is the first to taste the loss of “flexibility and dynamism” brought with the EU’s freedom movement. Even if the country opens its economy this month and self-isolation rules for more people are relaxed, workers may not return to flooding.

“A lot of people have left because of the COVID-19,” Portes said. “But many of them may not come back because of Brexit.”

