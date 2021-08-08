UK weather forecast: more rain this weekend





For many of us, August felt like the end of a climate-free summer.

What should have been a summer of freedom turned into a summer of avoiding the rain.

And while most of us are trying to get the most out of it, we still held our hopes for a final bout of consistent sunlight.

Unfortunately the sun won’t come this weekend. Although things don’t look as wet and gloomy as they have been in the past few days.

Here is the UK weather forecast for Sunday, August 8.

What is the weather forecast for UK?

On Sunday, August 8, it will rain in most parts of the country. Northern Ireland has the best dry weather.

South East England should start off dry, but it will rain all day. The Northwest will see rain all day and then stop, as in the West Midlands.

There will also be showers in Scotland and the northeast.

morning

Rain will fall in most parts of the country on Sunday, August 8. There will be some dry weather in the early hours of the northeast of England, but rain is expected from around 10am.

Rain in Scotland and southeast England will be heaviest and constant.

Along with Northern Ireland, the southwestern Cornwall coast will have some of the UK’s driest mornings.

afternoon

Most parts of the country will remain wet through the afternoon, but showers may clear up or become briefly dry and cloudy.

Temperatures will reach highs of 17 degrees Celsius in most areas, while the Northeast and London will record highs of 18-19 degrees Celsius.

dinner

Almost everywhere except Northern Ireland and the southwest coast, there will be sporadic rain until early evening, with temperatures mostly staying between 15-18C.

At 7 pm, rain stops in most areas of the country, and in the southern part of the country, you can see the sun setting in some areas before the sun goes down.

