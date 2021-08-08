All five US men’s freestyle wrestlers, with Great Falls’ Bill Zadick as coach, win Olympic medals | 406mtsports





CHIBA, Japan Kyle Snyder did not get the second consecutive Olympic gold medal he was looking for.

However, American wrestling still made a statement at these Games.

Russian Olympic Committees Abdulrashid Sadulaev beat Snyder 6-3 in the men’s 97 kilogram freestyle final on Saturday.

Despite this, the United States finished with nine more medals than any other nation and the most since the 1984 Games that several nations, led by the Soviet Union, boycotted.

Three Americans took gold Gable Steveson and David Taylor with spectacular last second wins for the men and Tamyra Mensah-Stock for the women.

All five of the US men’s freestyle qualifiers won medals. In addition to the medals won by Steveson, Taylor and Snyder, Kyle Dake and Thomas Gilman won bronze.

The guys are getting better and better, Snyder said. Everyone is doing the right thing. We have great coaches, support staff and training environments. I’m really happy for all my teammates who have done a great job here, and all the coaches because they work so hard. I think we were going to dominate and keep improving.

The United States men’s freestyle team is coached by Great Falls native Bill Zadick, who won four AA state titles for Great Falls from 1988-91 before winning an NCAA DI championship for Iowa in during his final year of 1996 and later win a gold medal at the world championships. Championships in China in 2006. Zadick became the national freestyle coach after the 2016 Olympics.

Zadick was not the only coach of Montanan in the Olympic wrestling tournament.

Steveson wrestles at the University of Minnesota, where his head coach is former Sidney Eagles star Brandon Eggum.

Eggum traveled to Japan with Steveson and was his personal trainer for Team USA.

American Sarah Hildebrandt won bronze on Saturday, the fourth medal for American women at the Games. In addition to Mensah-Stock gold, Adeline Gray took silver and Helen Maroulis followed her 2016 gold with a bronze.

Team USA what a special time to be a part of it, said Hildebrandt. We’re just growing up, supporting each other. You can just feel the energy mixed between the teams (men and women).

It’s really cool to be a part of, and I’m so grateful to have these teammates. I really feel like we’re here to support each other and work to improve. And I think it’s something different from before. And you can see it’s starting to pay off.

A victory for Snyder would have been a high profile victory. Sadulaev was a gold medalist at 86 kg in 2016 and a four-time world champion, while Snyder was an Olympic gold medalist at 97 kg in 2016 and is a two-time world champion.

Sadulaev led Snyder 6-0 in the last minute. Snyder scored two goals on an out and one on an out to make it 6-3 before Sadulaev held on.

It was harder to defend than to overcome, so it was a lot harder this time around, Sadulaev said.

Sadulaev joined Zaur Uguev and Zaurbek Sidakov as the men’s freestyle gold medalists of the Russian Olympic Committee.

NOTES: The distribution of the nine medals won by American wrestlers includes three gold, two silver and four bronze. … The Russian Olympic Committee won eight wrestling medals including four gold and four bronze. Japan won seven medals. Japan won the most gold medals (5), with one silver and one bronze.

