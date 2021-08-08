Telegraph’s main headlines of the day





Boris Johnson’s green agenda has been thrown into chaos amid fears that the cost of reaching net zero could damage working-class families in the newly won Conservative seat.

The Treasury’s review of the cost of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050 has been delayed until after the spring. Analysis shows concerns that the poorest families will be hit hardest by ambitions that include policies such as getting rid of gas boilers and switching to electric or hydrogen cars. Read the full story.

2. The European Union (EU) is accused of interfering with trade with France and engaging in politics in the immigrant crisis.

The European Union (EU) has been accused of using the immigration crisis in politics by deliberately obstructing the progress of potential negotiations with France.

British sources claim that the European Commission is turning a blind eye to the dying by refusing to negotiate a deal that allows Britain to return migrants from the Strait to France. Read the full story.

3. Philip Hammond is charged with violating the Ministerial Act requiring access to banks.

Former Prime Minister Sir Hammond of Ronnie Med is charged with violating the Ministerial Act after he wrote to one of the former senior officials to defend on behalf of the bank he was advised.

In an email sent in July 2020, Sir Hammond told Charles Roxburgh, the second most senior official in the Treasury, that he would like to provide the government with a toolkit developed by OakNorth Bank to evaluate potential borrowers. Read the full article.

4. Iran warns Israel that it is very close to the point of no return on its nuclear bomb propulsion

Iran has been emboldened by the lack of action by the UK and other countries around the world, Israel has warned. A high-ranking official warned that Iran is now very close to the point of no return for its nuclear bomb propulsion.

An Israeli official monitoring Iranian activity told The Telegraph that Iran’s confidence in launching drone strikes on merchant ships off the coast of Oman showed that they lack a genuine international sense. criticism or threats. Read the full story.

5. Tokyo 2020 Day 16

Follow the latest news from the last day of the Olympic Games and see what you missed overnight. Read the full article.

