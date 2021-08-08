The United States has an average of 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day





** Related video above: Could we see the mask warrants return to Ohio? **

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) The COVID-19 outbreak in the United States surpassed 100,000 new confirmed daily infections on Saturday, a milestone last exceeded during the pre-vaccine winter wave and driven by the highly delta variant transmissible disease and low vaccination rates in the South.

Health officials fear that cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to rise if more Americans do not embrace the vaccine. Nationally, 50% of residents are fully immunized and over 70% of adults have received at least one dose.

Our models show that if we don’t (vaccinate people) we could be up to several hundred thousand cases a day, similar to our increase in early January, said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky. on CNN this week.

Ohio coronavirus update Saturday: 2,317 new cases, 76 hospitalizations

It took about nine months for the United States to cross 100,000 average daily cases in November before peaking at around 250,000 in early January. Cases hit their lowest point in June, averaging around 11,000 a day, but six weeks later the number is 107,143.

Hospitalizations and deaths are also on the rise, though all are still below peaks seen at the start of the year before vaccines became widely available. More than 44,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the CDC, up 30% in one week and nearly four times more than in June. More than 120,000 were hospitalized in January.

The seven-day average of deaths has gone from around 270 deaths a day two weeks ago to nearly 500 a day on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths peaked at 3,500 per day in January. Deaths usually lag behind hospitalizations, as the disease normally takes a few weeks to kill.

The situation is particularly dire in the South, which has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States and has seen smaller hospitals overflowing with patients.

In the Southeast, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients jumped 50% to a daily average of 17,600 over the past week from 11,600 the week before, according to the CDC. Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky account for 41% of the country’s new hospitalizations, according to the CDC, double their overall share of the population.

Alabama and Mississippi have the lowest vaccination rates in the country: less than 35% of residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Mayo Clinic. Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas are all in the 15 lowest states.

Florida accounts for more than 20% of the country’s new cases and hospitalizations, tripling its share of the population. Many rural counties have vaccination rates below 40%, with the state at 49%. The state again set a record on Saturday, reporting 23,903 new cases.

Governor Ron DeSantis, while encouraging vaccinations, has taken a hard line against mask rules and other restrictions. Running for re-election next year and considering a 2024 Republican presidential bid, he and President Joe Biden have clashed verbally in recent days. DeSantis has accused the Democratic president of wanting to steal the freedoms of Floridians, while Biden said DeSantis should step aside from local officials if he does not want to tackle the outbreak.

Some people have been scared off of the vaccine by false warnings on social media and by non-medical media figures.

Miami-area real estate agent Yoiris Duran, 56, said his family is influenced by misinformation, although doctors and public health officials have almost universally encouraged people to get vaccinated. After she, her husband and 25-year-old son fell seriously ill with COVID-19 and were hospitalized, she is now encouraging friends and family to get vaccinated.

I don’t want people going through what we’ve been through, she said in a video interview with Baptist Health Systems.

In some areas of the United States, hospitals are scrambling to find beds for patients.

Dr Leonardo Alonso, who works in several emergency rooms in Jacksonville, one of the hardest-hit areas in Florida, said some hospitals were sending COVID-19 patients home with oxygen and a monitor to free up beds for the sickest people.

The intensive care units, the hospitals, they are almost at protocols where they are overflowing, Alonso said, likening the situation to a near “mass incident”.

Masks are back: stores revise COVID policies

In Texas, officials in Houston said some patients had been transferred out of town to North Dakota.

Houston chief medical officer Dr David Persse said some ambulances waited hours to unload patients from hospitals in the Houston area because no beds were available. Persse said he was concerned this could lead to extended response times to 911 medical calls.

The health care system right now is almost at a breaking point. For the next three weeks or so, I don’t see any relief over what’s going on in the emergency department, Persse said Thursday.

Missouri has parked 30 ambulances and more than 60 medical staff across the state to help move COVID-19 patients to other areas if nearby hospitals are too full.

Close modal Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fox8.com/news/coronavirus/us-now-averaging-100000-new-covid-19-cases-per-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos