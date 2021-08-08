Will delta strain go away? Lessons from India and Britain





The coronavirus pandemic is still going on and there has been a lot of talk of coronavirus mutating into variants. Moreover, there was some panic and concern about how these variants would put humanity at risk of further closures, surges, and death.

However, there may be a lot of data available to help us understand how the delta variant behaves and what the US can expect next.

Delta variants are spreading all over the world. In fact, as I wrote for Deseret News, the Delta strain accounted for 90% of COVID-19 cases in the UK this summer.

So what happened in England?

Recent data suggests that newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the European Union and the UK experienced a massive surge at the onset of the delta mutation wave. But sooner or later, the high immunization led to a significant reduction in cases, and the infection would have made immunity possible.

In fact, according to Fortune, there has been a 50% drop in daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past week alone.

Similarly, new deaths from COVID-19 followed a similar pattern. This number increased with the delta variant and appeared to be flattened.

Economist Wojtek Kopczuk said looking at the UK cases and deaths (banning the variant is still here), there are other scenarios, but you can think of a return to normalcy. What we’re observing is PTSD, but the reality that vaccines work surprisingly well will come naturally.

I don’t know how anyone can look at UK cases and deaths (not yet banning variants) and think there are other scenarios, but a return to normal.

What we’re observing is PTSD, but the reality that vaccines work surprisingly well comes naturally pic.twitter.com/TiyyokQ2ng

Wojtek Kopczuk (@wwwojtekk) August 4, 2021

David Mackie, chief European economist at JP Morgan Securities, told Fortune that he was surprised that such a collapse occurred in the delta variant. He said he was reluctant to give up the idea that delta strain would become a problem over time.

But he told Fortune that it’s hard to argue against the idea that the current delta wave in the UK is much, much more gradual than we expected.

So let’s go to India

What happened in India, where the delta variant was first discovered? Well, after the advent of the delta mutation, there was a second coronavirus case in India, with hundreds of thousands of cases nationwide.

However, the number of cases decreased significantly in a month or two. The daily number of confirmed cases in May fell from about 400,000 to about 40,000 in July. On the charts from Johns Hopkins University, you can see cases spike in early spring and then drop sharply as they head into summer. The drop in the delta spike was huge.

Now, there are several reasons for the decline. According to the Washington Post, experts said the sharp decline was seen as Indians decided to stay at home to avoid the virus. Others suggest that they didn’t infect people because the whole family was infected and the hospitals were overwhelmed and people didn’t leave their homes.

Others attribute the decline to the virus depleting itself. According to the Washington Post, it has infected every possible person.

India’s second wave will hit the US, experts told The Washington Post. In fact, you could argue that you were in the middle of that surge right now. However, if that were true, it could be argued that the decline would also be very realistic.

However, some states in India are still suffering from COVID-19 and cases of COVID-19 are going in the wrong direction, senior health official VK Paul told The Washington Post.

And although the peak is not high, the delta strain is still in India. Experts say the fact that millions of people are not vaccinated against COVID-19 doesn’t help.

Many parts of India remain vulnerable, Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, told the Washington Post. That’s what keeps me awake at night as I think about the weeks and months ahead.

all meaning

Nevertheless, there is no question that there is no sustained outbreak of the delta strain. From all this data, clear delta variants come in, and they are transmitted quickly between people, causing huge spikes and then dropping. It was the pattern of the UK and India, two regions of the world comparable to the United States.

Andy Slavitt, former adviser to US President Joe Bidens’ COVID-19 Response Team, said this could be the new normal for America experiencing a delta wave.

Delta repeats quick rises and quick declines, Slavitt wrote on Twitter.

In fact, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director Dr Scott Gottlieb told CBS Face Nation on Sunday that the US is often three to four weeks behind the UK in COVID-19 pandemics and number of cases.

He said he hopes to get around the corner in the next week or so when it comes to delta transformations based on that modeling.

Looking at the UK, it looks like they’ve been around the corner for the last 7 days. You start to see a downward trajectory for the case. Now it’s unclear whether that will last, Gottlieb added.

Part of that is because unvaccinated people are still at risk. Experts are recommending that those who have not been vaccinated get the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 165.6 million people in the United States are currently fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which is about 49.9%. CDC figures are a bit behind. So I’ve seen reports that 70% of people get a single dose of the vaccine.

Nevertheless, it is still about 30% of people who are not safe from COVID-19. Therefore, the future of the United States remains uncertain. We have seen delta shift patterns elsewhere. But each country is different. Every situation is different. The United States has so many regions that it is difficult to predict what will happen.

This is why modelers are not sure where America is in the triangle wave. The United States is still in its infancy and it is likely that the staggering number of cases will continue to rise or follow a sharp decline in the UK in the next few days or weeks.

Christina Ramirez, professor of biostatistics at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Fortune. But this is really hard to model. For me (statistician) this is really complicated and makes us want to pull our hair out.

