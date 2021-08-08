On the brink of catastrophe, Conservative climate chief warns | weather change





If urgent action is not taken, the world will soon face catastrophe from climate disruption, the UK’s important UN climate summit chair has warned.

Britain’s minister for the Cop26 summit in Glasgow this November, Alok Sharma, told the Observer that the consequences of the failure would be catastrophic. You see what’s happening around the world every day. Last year was the hottest year on record and the last decade was the hottest decade on record.

But Sharma also argued that Britain could continue its fossil fuel project despite growing criticism of the new oil and gas field permitting scheme. He defended the government record of a plan to reach net zero by 2050, which was heavily criticized by the UK’s independent Committee on Climate Change and dismissed controversy over the itinerary.

The world’s leading authority on climate science, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), will publish a comprehensive report on Monday showing how close humanity is to the brink of a potentially irreversible catastrophe caused by extreme weather.

This will be the most stern warning that human actions are accelerating global warming alarmingly and that’s why Cop26 should be the moment we fix this. We can’t afford to wait two, five or ten years, Sharma warned in her first major interview after taking on the climate summit that this is the moment.

I don’t think we’re running out of time, but I do think we’re getting dangerously close to times when we might not have time. we will see [from the IPCC] It is a very, very clear warning that if we do not act now, we will unfortunately not have time.

A railway bridge near Dernau, Germany, destroyed by floods this month. Photo: Action Press/Rex/Shutterstock

The consequences of global warming are already obvious, he said. We’ve seen horrendous floods or wildfires in the UK that have a global impact or in Europe and China, record temperatures we’ve seen in North America. Every day you will see new highs all over the world being recorded in some way.

It’s not about abstract science, it’s about people’s lives, he added. Ultimately this boils down to a very real human impact this has on the whole world. I visited a community that literally had to move away from home due to drought and flooding as a result of climate change.

Sharma alone urged observers on the eve of the IPCC report to pay attention to governments, businesses and individuals around the world and call for stronger action on greenhouse gas emissions at the Cop26 meeting. He said this would be almost his last chance. .

this [IPCC report] For those who haven’t yet understood why this next decade should be absolutely decisive in terms of climate action, it will sound a wake-up call. We will also have a pretty clear understanding of how human activity is driving climate change at an alarming rate, he said.

He added that disaster was not yet inevitable and that actions now could save lives in the future. [in temperature] It’s making a difference and why nations must act now.

As Cop26’s chairman, Sharma faces a huge challenge. Many countries’ current national plans to cut emissions are inadequate, warning that the world is on the threshold of safety, well beyond the 1.5C warming that the IPCC warns of. He must convince countries, including China, India, Russia, Australia and Brazil, to make credible commitments and policies to reduce their carbon footprint and draw cash from the US, EU and other wealthy countries. $100 billion per year in climate finance to developing countries.

Green activists have warned that Britain is losing credibility on the world stage at a critical time. Ministers face legal challenges with support for the new Cambo field, another new North Sea exploration permit opened earlier this year, and a potential new coal mine in Cumbria has not been ruled out.

The Bozhong 13-2 oil field in the Balhae waters, where China is pioneering new oil and gas fields. Photo: Shinhwa/Rex/Shutterstock

The decision was made despite a warning in May from the International Energy Agency, the world’s energy monitoring body, that all new fossil fuel exploration and development around the world should be halted this year in order to have a chance to limit warming to 1.5C. it came out

future [fossil fuel] Sharma said licenses must comply with laws that promise to reach net zero by 2050. There will be a climate check for all licenses.

Rachel Kennerley, climate activist for Friends of the Earth, said: [in reaching net zero emissions by 2050]. Every year, every month, every day we procrastinate, it is more dangerous and more expensive to address the climate crisis. Wouldn’t it be great if the Minister could convince everyone of the advantages of investing in unpolluted jobs with a long-term future?

Sharma also faces recent criticism for air travel to Red List countries, including visiting at least 30 countries in the last seven months. He, like many other workers, is exempt from quarantine requirements by government regulations. He said face-to-face meetings with ministers of other countries were essential to building trust and closing deals before Cop26, which would require 197 countries to reach an agreement to sustain the 1.5C target. Announcing specific plans for doing so.

Sharma said she was throwing the kitchen sink to close the deal. I have a lot of virtual meetings every week, but I can say that meeting individual pastors in person is incredibly important and has a real impact. Building personal relationships that will be very important when we build consensus makes an important difference.

Prime Minister Sharma claimed last week that Johnson had disappeared without major involvement in Cop26, despite a mockery by Labor leader Keir Starmer. Policy. Sharma said the prime minister had been in regular conversation with him at the forefront. He regularly speaks with world leaders, calling for more climate action.

Several prominent Conservatives have attacked the government’s green policies in recent weeks, rejecting the move to ban gas boilers and complaining about rising energy prices. Sharma used her first major interview as time passed with Cop26 to paint a picture of a healthier world that businesses and investors could reach if they could seize the opportunity. If we do this right, we can have a healthier planet, a cleaner planet, and economic growth with high-value jobs.

