Male golfer Jackson Thompson keen on American amateur





OMAHA History Links, Neb. Jackson Thompson played in six tournaments for Creighton as a true freshman this spring, but his game and his nerves will be tested like never before when he starts the 121st US Amateur on Monday in Pennsylvania.

The Dakota Dunes, SD native has already beaten long odds just to reach the pinnacle of amateur golf. A whopping 7,811 players since 1999 with disabilities of 2.4 or less have attempted to qualify for the 2021 US Amateur at 94 venues across North America. Thompson qualified on July 13 when he shot rounds of 67 and 70 at Lochland Country Club in Hastings, Neb. After an agonizing wait of over an hour for the other contestants to finish, Thompson didn’t get his spot until he lost some pressure. putt packed to win a playoff to earn second and final place among the 48 entrants on this site.

“The last putt I had was six feet straight up the hill,” said Thompson. “Usually it’s kind of a knee kick, but I just put it in the middle so it’s still good for confidence in the future.”

Thompson has been busy in the four weeks since qualifying, trying to prepare for two tough courses he’s never played before. In addition to his regular training routine, he and his caddy reviewed the distance book for the two courses he will be playing on, he watched videos showing the layout of each hole and Creighton’s head coach Judd Cornell, gave him some advice.

“Oakmont is known as one of the toughest courses in the world,” Cornell said midway through last week. “Yesterday we talked about him getting used to putting on those greens when he gets there. He’s going to putt on his high school gymnasium floor to prepare for it, because he’s never seen greens so firm and faster than these. You won’t find anything faster than a basketball court floor. “

Thompson flew to Pennsylvania on Friday and played a practice round at Oakmont and Longue Vue in preparation for Monday. Playing alongside John Kim and Nick Gabrelcik, he will start off the # 1 tee at Longue Vue at 1:15 p.m. Central Monday, then start at 7:40 a.m. Central Tuesday on tee # 10 at Oakmont with John Kim and Brad Reeves. The top 64 players after 36 holes of stroke play advance to Wednesday, when the 18-hole rounds of head-to-head match play begin. The event will conclude on Sunday with a 36-hole championship match, where he will seek to add his name alongside former champions such as Arnold Palmer (1954), Jack Nicklaus (1959, 1961), Phil Mickelson (1990) , Justin Leonard (1992), Tiger Woods (1994, 1995, 1996) and Bryson DeChambeau (2015). Last year’s champion was Tyler Strafaci, who beat Charlie “Ollie” Osborne to win the precious Havemeyer Trophy.

Thompson said he has played practice rounds with and will rely on the advice of Kansas golfer Luke Kluver, who won the Hastings qualifier to advance to his second straight US Amateur. He is the older brother of Thompson Creighton’s teammate Jake Kluver. Cornell believes Thompson is well positioned to seize the opportunity.

“He’s always prepared and works really hard,” said Cornell. “He’s a great putter and his golf IQ is really high when he’s playing. An event like the US Amateur tests all of your skills mentally and physically. If he keeps the ball in play, he’ll go. have a good week. “

Cornell would know. He played in the 2006 US Amateur in Hazeltine, competing alongside future PGA Tour regulars such as Webb Simpson, Billy Horschel, Anthony Kim and Rickie Fowler.

Three weeks after securing a spot on the field, Thompson said on Tuesday that he is still waiting for his accomplishment to sink. don’t click until you get there and see the course, but it will be a lot of fun and I’m excited. “

Not one to rest on his laurels, Thompson is eager to use the big stage to prove he belongs and understands that his success will give him long-term confidence as well.

“It means a lot,” Thompson noted. “It’s more of proving it to yourself and feeling that you can play with these guys. That’s what I can’t wait to do at Oakmont.”

Thompson did not list a specific goal for his performance at the US Amateur. “My only expectation is to stay in myself and take it one shot at a time. I know if I take it one shot at a time it should put me in a good position and then if you can get to play in match, anything can happen. “

He added that he would be supporting his school on the Oakmont course, wearing a Creighton shirt, using a Creighton bag with Creighton headgear and even golf balls adorned with the Bluejay logo.

Summer successes from past and present Bluejay golfers have filled tournament rankings statewide. In addition to Thompson’s trip to the United States Amateur, Nate Vontz won the Nebraska Men’s Play Championship, Vontz and Charlie Zielinski both finished in the top 10 at the Nebraska Amateur and new freshman Jake Boor was just a finalist in the Nebraska Amateur. Nebraska Jr. Amateur. The third-year Bluejay coach is motivated for the fall.

“This next year is really exciting,” said Cornell. “I think we’re going to be a really good team. They’ll be competitive with our top five. I think every week we’ll have a guy or two at home who could easily play in our top five which is a good sign. . I think we will be competitive in every tournament we play. “

Thompson agreed with his trainer. “We’re obviously moving forward. A lot of us are starting to play really well and we’ve got some good freshmen coming in. It’s going to be really competitive for those top five spots, which is great. You still want to. competition. The last thing you want is to be comfortable with where we are at. It will push us all spring and fall. “

The USGA.org website will feature live scores throughout the event. The match play competition which begins Wednesday will air on NBC, Peacock and Golf Channel. The champion will receive a gold medal, custody of the Havemeyer Trophy for one season, a qualifying waiver for the next 10 US Amateurs, a waiver for the US Open 2022, a waiver for the Open Championship 2022 and a probable invitation to 2022. Masters Tournament.

