Afghanistan could become a terrorist base again, British general warns | Afghanistan





Afghanistan could once again become a base for international terrorism, according to a former British military commander who described the Western withdrawal as a strategic mistake.

As the Taliban continued to acquire vast territories, General Richard Barrons warned that attacks in Europe could be the result of groups rebuilt in the country.

I think it has not only sold Afghanistan’s future to a very difficult place, but also sent a really unfortunate message to its western allies in the Gulf, Africa and Asia. , he told BBC Radio 4s World This Weekend.

Sir Richard Barrons said the withdrawal of British troops suggests that we do not have the courage to get through these things. Photo: Harland Quarrington/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA

The former British Joint Forces Command, which linked the Air Force, Royal Navy and Army, said three additional regional capitals in Afghanistan had been captured by the Taliban, reducing the number to five since Friday.

In its most important gain, militants swept Kunduz, a strategic city close to the border with Tajikistan and an important political and military center on Sunday.

Barrons said the withdrawal would suggest that we do not have the ability to see this through to the end and that it is better to leave than to prevent a humanitarian or political crisis from occurring.

We will risk the rebuilding of terrorist groups in Afghanistan to do damage to Europe and elsewhere. So I added that I think this is a very bad strategic outcome.

The warning of a potential terrorist threat to the UK and other states was reiterated by British House of Representatives Tobias Elwood, Chairman of the Commons Defense Committee. He used a column in the Mail on Sunday to condemn what he described as a shabby withdrawal to give up the country. The very rebellion that led us there in the first place.

Afghanistan could once again become a terrorist state if we do not realize what is happening. Remember, this is the country that brought us 9/11. he wrote

Veteran Elwood called for a strong 5,000-strong coalition reinforcement force with sufficient ground, air and intelligence support to give the Afghan army an edge over the Taliban.

“We know the security situation in Afghanistan is serious and we are very concerned about reports of escalating violence,” a British government spokesperson said.

We believe there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and urge the Taliban to stop their campaigns of violence and engage in meaningful dialogue with the Afghan government.

