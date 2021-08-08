Philip Morris raises proposal in bid war against British inhaler group Vectura





Private Equity Update

The fight between owners of Marlboro cigarettes and a private equity group for control of British inhaler maker Vectura escalated on Sunday as Philip Morris International raised its bid to more than £1 billion.

PMI’s 165p per share offer comes two days after US private equity group Carlyle raised its own bid for Wiltshire-based Vectura to 155p per share.

The proposal was backed by a group of investors who owned an 11.2% stake in Vectura, including the Vectura Board of Directors and Axa Investment Managers. The PMI offer values ​​Vectura at £10.2bn, compared to Carlyle’s £928m.

The bidding race for Vectura began as private equity funds took advantage of the decline in valuations in the wake of Brexit and the pandemic as private equity funds launched their biggest raid on publicly traded UK companies in decades. In the first half of this year, London-listed companies’ PE bids were the fastest in 20 years.

Last Friday, US private equity group Fortress raised its offer for Wm Morrison to nearly £10 billion, gaining control of one of the UK’s largest supermarket chains.

SoftBank-owned Fortress withdrew its bid days before an important deadline for competing offers from buyout groups Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Under the existing schedule for the Morrisons trade, CD&R must decide by Monday whether to bid higher than Fortress or back down.

In another recent private equity raid, TDR Capital and billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa bought competing supermarket chain Asda from Walmart for £6.8 billion. Listed groups, from infrastructure firm John Laing to power supplier Aggreko, also took the industry’s attention.

The most recent set of bids in the fight for Vectura entailed an increasingly sharp rhetoric between potential buyers.

In the broader aspect of the private equity model, where companies are typically sold back within about five years of acquisitions, PMI’s strategy is “driven not by short-term investments, but by long-term commitment to business innovation – term profits and efficiencies”.

Carlyle said when the 155p bid was placed on Friday, Vectura’s directors were aware of “reported uncertainties related to the impact of Vectura’s broad stakeholder impact on the company’s potential to be owned by PMI.”

PMI’s efforts to acquire Vectura, which develops medicines and devices to help with breathing problems, have been criticized by anti-smoking activists.

PMI has been working to diversify into “non-nicotine” products and says buying Vectura on Sunday will be part of its strategy.

PMI chief executive Jacek Olczak said last month that the Marlboro cigarette brand will disappear from UK shelves within 10 years.

Vectura’s stock closed at 164p on Friday, slightly below Carlyle’s offer level, indicating that shareholders may have expected the bidding war to continue. The Healthcare Group generated sales of £190.6 million in 2020, an increase of 7% compared to the previous year.

It is the latest development in a months-long battle between competing bidders. Carlyle offered 136p per share in May, and PMI offered a negative buy at 150p last month.

Vectura and Carlyle declined to comment.

Private equity groups are stepping up their own attempts to acquire European healthcare companies. Last year, we hired former GlaxoSmithKline CFO Simon Dingemans to oversee UK buyouts and healthcare deals in the region.

