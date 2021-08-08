U.S. Teachers Union Changes Position To Support Vaccination Mandate As COVID Rises





A bus drops off students as classes resume after teachers receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at Westwood Elementary School in Dayton, Ohio, United States, March 1, 2021. REUTERS / Megan Jelinger / File Photo

Aug 8 (Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccinations should be mandatory for U.S. teachers to protect students too young to be vaccinated, the leader of the nation’s second-largest teachers’ union said on Sunday, changing course to support the forced shots as the more the children get sick.

“Circumstances have changed,” Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told NBC News “Meet the Press”. “It really weighs on me that children under 12 cannot get vaccinated.”

“I felt the need (…) to stand up and say this as a matter of personal conscience,” she said.

The number of children hospitalized with COVID is increasing nationwide, a trend health experts attribute to the fact that the Delta variant is more likely to infect children than the original Alpha strain.

Nearly 90% of educators and school staff are vaccinated, according to a White House statement echoed by Weingarten in other television interviews last week.

A growing number of businesses and state governments are mandating vaccination against COVID-19. United Airlines (UAL.O), meat packer Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) are demanding that employees get vaccinated, measures that experts say were legal but could increase workplace tensions in unionized workplaces. Read more

California, New York and Virginia also require all state employees to be vaccinated, and New Jersey requires certain health care workers to be vaccinated.

Becky Pringle, president of America’s largest teachers’ union, the National Education Association, told the New York Times last week that any vaccine mandate would have to be negotiated locally.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease official, said it was essential to surround children with vaccinated and masked people in schools and elsewhere until injections were approved for them.

“You surround them with those who can be vaccinated, whoever they are – teachers, school staff, anyone – get them vaccinated. Protect children with a shield of vaccinated people,” he said. in a separate interview on NBC, noting that pediatric hospitals are filling up with COVID cases.

The United States has reported more than 100,000 new cases per day on average over the past two days, a six-month high, according to a Reuters tally. About 400 people die on average per day. Hospitalizations are the highest since last February. (Graph of cases and deaths in the United States)

The southern United States remains the epicenter of the latest outbreak, with Florida reporting a record high of nearly 24,000 new cases on Saturday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection.

The number of COVID patients filling state hospitals has set records almost every day over the past week.

“Things in Florida aren’t just bad, they’re terribly bad,” cardiologist Jonathan Reiner, a professor at George Washington University, told CNN on Sunday, noting that his case rate was lower than in Louisiana. and in Botswana. “If Florida were another country, the United States would consider banning travel from Florida… It’s going to be a lot worse there.”

Despite the wave, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis refused to impose masks and prevented school districts from requiring them, despite the nation’s leading state in pediatric hospitalizations based on population.

Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr Scott Gottlieb said not requiring masks for students when they return to full-time in-person learning was unwise, telling the program “Face the Nation “From CBS News:” No business would do it responsibly and yet that’s what we’re going to do in some schools. “

He also urged schools and families to use better quality masks such as the N95s to protect against the more contagious Delta variant, noting that Utah provides KN95 masks for every student.

Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington; Additional reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington; Writing by Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-teachers-union-shifts-stance-back-vaccine-mandate-covid-surges-2021-08-08/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos