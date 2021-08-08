The NHS still does not recognize British citizens abroad, a colleague said. Vaccines and Immunizations





Britons vaccinated abroad are still struggling to register their jab with the NHS, despite the government’s promise to act by the end of last month, warns colleague Lib Dem.

Former London mayor candidate and senator Brian Paddick said the government failed once again after his GP was unable to register his vaccinations in Norway where he was staying.

This means Sir Paddick, like many British nationals who have been vaccinated abroad, will not be eligible for the NHS Covid Pass.

The former deputy director of the Metropolitan Police Agency, who spent the past three months in Norway where her husband lives, had already been vaccinated three times. The first jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine delivered from the UK was not recognized in Norway, and required two weeks of Pfizer to be fully vaccinated in Norway.

He said that if Britain doesn’t recognize the jab it received from Norway, it may eventually need a fourth jab to have a complete vaccination record in the UK where he lives and works.

It seems nonsensical to keep in mind that there is a worldwide vaccine shortage, he said.

To make matters worse, Paddy has stopped seeing her primary care physician as a result of living outside the UK for more than three months and currently does not have access to the NHS Covid Pass app.

He said he desperately wanted to return to the UK, but said it was not practical because of the cost and the need for quarantine. Also advise not to travel.

it wasn’t [necessary to travel] Because you can work remotely and a lot of people are in the same situation.

He urged easing of regulations to allow access to GPs for people who have been outside the UK for more than three months.

A lot has changed because of Corona, and it seems like a foolish waste of everyone’s time and money to unregister someone who crosses the 3 month limit to 4 weeks.

Paddyk wrote a letter to Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi, but has yet to receive a reply.

“The Conservatives have broken their promises of foreign vaccination registration and their travel advice is confusing, so there are problems at the British border and there is a chance that you will get a lot of vaccinations abroad where you don’t have a GP to return to,” he said.

The government has pledged to work with vaccine regulators around the world to address the issue by the end of July. As with many other promises they made during the pandemic, it’s no surprise they didn’t keep their promises.

The Senate is using the remote system during the pandemic, which will end after congressional adjournment later this month.

Beginning in September, lords must appear in the Senate for debates and votes.

A government spokesperson said: We are urgently working to access data on UK residents who have been vaccinated abroad so that eligible individuals can prove their immunization status through the NHS Covid pass.

