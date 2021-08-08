Answers to common questions about the reopening of the Canada-U.S. Border





Canada opens its borders to vaccinated travelers this week.

BLAINE, Washington The Canadian border reopens Sunday, August 8 at 9 p.m. (August 9 at midnight EDT) to vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents.

However, the border will not open to everyone at the same time as some COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.

When will the Canadian border open to Americans for non-essential travel?

Starting Sunday, August 8 at 9 p.m. (August 9 at midnight EDT), U.S. citizens and permanent residents residing in the United States, who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entering, will be permitted for travel not essential. .

Travelers should bring their COVID-19 vaccination card or photo of it and submit it in advance through the ArriveCAN app or online through the ArriveCAN web portal.

When will the Canadian border reopen to all who have been vaccinated?

On September 7, the Canadian government intends to open Canada’s borders to any fully vaccinated traveler who has received an accepted COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before entering the country and who meets requirements for specific entry.

The opening date of September 7 is subject to change depending on the national epidemiological situation.

Can I visit Canada if I am not fully vaccinated?

Entry into Canada will remain prohibited for U.S. travelers and all other foreign nationals who are not fully vaccinated, unless they meet an exemption set out in the orders under the Quarantine Act.

Will I have to quarantine?

Fully vaccinated travelers eligible to enter Canada who meet specific criteria will not be required to self-quarantine upon arrival.

Travelers must provide a quarantine plan and be prepared to self-isolate on order.

Will I need a negative COVID-19 test?

People crossing the border need a negative COVID-19 test result, taken within 72 hours of crossing the border. Individuals will be randomly selected to perform a COVID-19 molecular test on Day 1.

Fully vaccinated travelers do not need a COVID-19 test after arrival.

When will the United States open its borders to Canadians?

Border restrictions for non-essential travel to states from Canada or Mexico will continue until at least August 21. Only essential travel is permitted.

US citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the country are permitted to return to the country.

