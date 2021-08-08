Afghan interpreter working with British military urges UK rescue from Taliban ‘death sentence’ | world news





In hiding and desperately urging Britain to rescue two former Afghan interpreters from their Taliban death sentences because they worked for the British Army.

To protect their identities, the two men, named “N” and “W”, said they applied for a government plan to allow the UK government to resettle themselves, but were turned down because they were fired from their interpreter jobs for the crimes they described. Don’t commit.

They said they were afraid for the lives of themselves and their families as the Taliban gained ground after the US and its allies decided to withdraw their troops.

“The Taliban will catch me in the next few months,” said N, sitting in a house in an Afghan city with her three children.

They were holding posters with the words “Help us UK gov” and “Safe our live UK” on them.

Sky News does not disclose where N is staying.

“They will find me and kill me as soon as possible,” the 35-year-old said. “They will kill and behead me and my family.”

Image: ‘N’ showed a picture of his time helping the British Army.

“Save my life. Protect me. I’m abandoned and this is clear.”

The 31-year-old Yeo, a father of four, contacted Sky News separately via email from another city due to poor cell phone signal.

The security situation deteriorated and we couldn’t send a team to speak directly with him.

W wrote on the list of questions: “Change your policy. Don’t leave anyone who served in the British Army behind.”

Image: ‘Don’t leave us for the Taliban,’ said ‘W’, father of four.

“Be careful. Ignore it. [employment] cancellation issue,” he said.

“Provide safety to all interpreters. Do not leave us for the Taliban. For the enemies of battle. Think of our children and our families.”

He went on to say: “I am absolutely afraid of my life because I have already lost a family. The Taliban are stronger than ever. We are heartbroken.”

W said the Taliban killed his brother in 2017, who worked as a nurse at a hospital run by the charity Medecins Sans Frontieres.

“We’re not robots, we’re humans… pay attention,” he added.

Taliban fighters seized most of the capital in northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province with significant gains on Sunday, but their unrest appears to be justified as battles with government forces continue around the city’s airport and other areas.

They also attacked government buildings in the northern provincial capital, Sar-e Pul.

Image: The Taliban took control of most of the city of Kunduz on Sunday.

The Taliban seized the first provincial capital on Friday, while others appear to have fallen on Saturday, with several under threat.

A group of more than 40 former military chiefs of staff, commanders and diplomats, increasingly concerned about the fate of Afghan interpreters, sent a letter to Boris Johnson last month showing greater tolerance for the government’s resettlement plan called the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP). requested.

It has already expanded to help more than 2,300 former interpreters, other staff and their families relocate to the UK, including more than 1,000 people in the past few weeks alone.

However, those fired for certain crimes were rejected. About a third of the British army in Afghanistan have been laid off.

A former military official said the Taliban would not distinguish whether an interpreter was out of work.

They regard anyone who worked for the British Army as a traitor worthy of death.

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Britain ‘move forward’ to help Afghanistan – Ellwood

“I think they should be brought out if the principles are questionable, but now it seems to be the other way around and that may not be right,” said General Richards. He served in Afghanistan in 2010 and 2013.

“If an interpreter and a member of his family are injured or more seriously killed as a result of not rescuing them when we should, their lives depend on the consciences of those making these decisions.

“So they definitely know better why they are rejecting these applications.”

Afghanistan End Point – Where are the Taliban after 20 years of war?

Image: Government fighters are positioned during combat in the province of Herat. photo: AP

Sir Richards said that there is a reason only if an individual suffers a security risk.

N, who worked with British troops in southern Afghanistan between late 2010 and early 2012, was accused of smoking drugs and stealing equipment used in walking patrols, such as goggles and knee pads, and vehemently denied the crimes.

“I told my boss… Please don’t do this to me. I’m not criticized for what you say,” said N. “This is a misunderstanding.”

W, who worked as an interpreter in the Helmand province between 2009 and 2014, said he was also accused of smoking marijuana.

Image: British troops with a NATO-led solid support mission in Kabul in March

Neither of them could appeal the dismissal decision. W was subsequently hired by a contractor and continued to work as an interpreter in the military until 2014.

However, both of them have repeatedly refused applications to move to the UK.

N explained how she felt when her recent help request was rejected. “I got a bad feeling. I can tell you that I couldn’t control myself at the time.”

He said, “I must get the same help from England to rescue me and my family. If this doesn’t happen… My message is that dishonor, shame will fall head-on at the feet of the British government and the British nation.”

“We carefully evaluate applications for redeployment in accordance with ARAP’s criteria,” a Defense Ministry spokesperson said. , continue to be excluded.”

