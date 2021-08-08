UK Department of Health puts plans to return to work | civil service





Sajid Javids Health Department has abandoned plans to ban civil servants from working from home.

Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) staff announced this week that the requirement to work in Whitehall for 4-8 days per month, which will take effect from September, has been abolished.

It comes as Downing Street says they should gradually return mandarins to their desks over the summer.

Different government departments are taking different approaches to managing a workforce that has changed dramatically since the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, with multiple employees being placed on different teams. A government source said there were large fluctuations in the numbers.

But starting July 19, the government withdrew official recommendations for people to work from home as much as possible, and it is now left to employers. Some Conservative lawmakers encouraged Whitehall to set an example by telling officials to return to Westminster.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently added to this pressure when he praised the benefits of working in the workplace. He said it was really beneficial to meet his colleagues face-to-face at the start of his career.

He said he doubts he could have built such a strong relationship if he had done a summer internship or the first part of his career with Teams and Zoom. He added that being able to be physically present in the office is important, especially for young people. .

This comment indicates that people are taking a more cautious approach than they took last year when briefings about people having to return to the office or at risk of losing their jobs flooded.

DHSC has informed employees of the minimum expectation that, starting in September, they will be in the office for a minimum of 4 to a maximum of 8 days per month, unless for business or well-being reasons.

However, in this announcement by the Guardian, DHSC’s head of workplace and HR director told employees on Thursday that it was clear that this phase could not proceed as planned.

As always, we continue to review our updated public health advice and we still aim to move to Phase 2 in the next few months, which is subject to further changes to our guidelines for covid-safe workspaces, he added.

Layla Moran, a LDP lawmaker and chair of the National Assembly group on coronavirus, said this is an example of the government sending a more mixed message at a time when the public and business need clarity.

She said the decision contrasted with Sunak’s comments and showed inconsistency at the core of the government’s approach.

Moran added: Ministers should not urge people to return to their offices at a time when cases are still high and contrary to government workplace safety guidelines. Reducing transmission is still important to prevent the emergence of new variants that can now avoid vaccines.

In talks about returning to the office, some DHSC employees said they felt it was unnecessary to force people to return to Whitehall given their ability to work remotely during a very difficult period, and that people resisted the move to introduce a mandatory set date. You may be in the office. But others said younger workers and new hires will miss building relationships with colleagues.

Earlier this week, No10 said that the number of civil servants returning to their offices was gradually and cautiously increasing.

A government spokesperson said: Building on what we have learned during the pandemic, our approach leverages the benefits of both office and telecommuting across the UK.

Departments have the flexibility to prepare jobs to meet their requirements.

