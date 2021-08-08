Marzilio and Allen are preparing to compete at the American amateur





DENTON History Links – After winning the Conference USA Individual Championship in May as a freshman, Vicente Marzilio was already on track to move into the top tier of golfers at UNT when his academic career will end in a few years.

After traveling to play Mexico International Amateur in early June at Club Campestre de Torreon, Marzilio now has a chance to participate in one of the most prestigious golf championships.

The new Argentine student will play the United States amateur starting Monday at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania after automatically qualifying with his victory in Mexico, where he shot a 70-71-66-64-271 to win the championship. and the exemption in the United States. Amateur.

“This opportunity means a lot to me,” said Marzilio. “It shows me that I am on the right track to be the best amateur possible and competing with the best will tell me what is good and what needs to be improved in the future.”

Marzilio led the Mean Green team on average last season (72.43) and won an individual bid for the NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where he finished 21st after winning the individual championship at the C-USA tournament.

The Mean Green will also be represented at Oakmont by transfer Tucker Allen, who is joining the program from Oklahoma. Rodolfo Cazaubon and current PGA Tour pro Carlos Ortiz represented Mean Green in 2013, with Cazaubon finishing 20th. Another former Mean Green golfer, Ian Snyman, attended the event in 2017.

“The last time we had two members of the UNT golf team play in the United States was in 2013,” said head coach Brad Stracke. “Oakmont will be a fun and challenging golf test. I am delighted that they are both participating in the most competitive amateur golf event in the world. “

The tournament will feature 36 holes in stroke play on Monday and Tuesday before the top 64 finishers advance to match play, which begins Wednesday with the round of 64. The round of 32 and round of 16 will be played on Thursday. The quarter-final matches will be on Friday, the semi-final matches on Saturday and the championship match will be 36 holes on Sunday August 15th.

Fans can follow the stroke play of the event on the USGA website, then follow TV coverage of the game starting Wednesday on the Peacock app and on the Golf Channel.

