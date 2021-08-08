Taliban seized 2 other provincial capitals in Afghanistan as US exit approachesExBulletin





Afghans inspect stores damaged after fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces in the northern Afghan town of Kunduz on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Taliban fighters took control of a large part on Sunday of the capital of Kunduz province, including the governor’s office and the police headquarters, a member of the provincial council said. (AP Photo / Abdullah Sahil) Abdullah Sahil / AP .

The Taliban seized two provincial capitals in Afghanistan on Sunday, according to Afghan officials, the latest to have been overtaken by insurgents since the start of a large military offensive in May.

With the capture of Taleqan, the capital of the northeastern province of Takhar, and the strategically important city of Kunduz hours earlier, the Taliban now has sway over four provincial capitals across the country.

In Kunduz, fighting between Taliban insurgents and Afghan government forces took place near the governor’s office and police headquarters on Sunday, provincial council member Ghulam Rabani Rabani told The Associated Press.

Rabani said the Taliban now controlled the two buildings. They also seized a prison building in Kunduz, according to Rabani.

With a population of around 375,000 inhabitants, Kunduz is considered a major economic and cultural hub. Its location about 200 miles from the capital Kabul also makes the city a major military prize.

Takhar is also of particular significance to an alliance of anti-Taliban fighters from the north, who joined the US-led coalition to oust the Taliban at the start of the war in 2001. Two Afghan lawmakers told the PA that the capital fell to the Taliban earlier on Sunday. .

The American withdrawal is drawing closer

The Taliban offensive comes as the United States approaches a deadline set earlier this year to end its military mission in the country by the end of August, just before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks . About 650 US troops remain in the country, up from a peak of 98,000 in 2011, according to the US Department of Defense.

Last week, the Taliban captured two other provincial capitals, one in southwestern Afghanistan, the other in the north. He killed the director of the national government media center in Kabul and attempted to assassinate the acting defense minister.

“What we are currently seeing in Kunduz is very similar to what is happening in Zaranj and Sheberghan, the other two provincial capitals taken by the Taliban,” Kabul-based journalist Ali Latifi told NPR.

Afghan government denies Taliban gains

While the Taliban have released photos, videos and other material claiming the takeover of major government complexes, prisons and other key locations in Kunduz, the Afghan government in Kabul denies that Taliban forces have taken over. city, according to the Associated Press.

“It really is, at this point, a war of words,” Latifi told NPR on Sunday during the weekend edition.

The US State Department has said it is not ready to abandon peace talks that began last year in the Qatari capital of Doha. But US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad says the Taliban feel emboldened.

“At this point, they demand that they take the lion’s share of power in the next government given the military situation as they see it,” Khalilzad said.

By the end of July, the Taliban had secured half of Afghanistan’s more than 400 districts, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told reporters last month, Reuters reported.

The continued violence across the country shows increased momentum for the Taliban, as Milley reported in June that 81 districts had been overtaken by the insurgent group.

