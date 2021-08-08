UK Competition Watch Investigates Travel Covid Test Prices | covid





The competition watchdog is investigating the cost of testing, concerned that the cost of testing for COVID-19 required for overseas travel has changed significantly.

Competition and market authorities will provide health minister Sajid Javid with advice and information on the PCR testing market so that the government can take action.

This path was taken because official investigations that could lead to criminal action take months to complete and the effects come long after the main holiday season.

PCR testing is required when traveling to some overseas vacation destinations and when returning from amber and green list countries.

Similar tests for days 2 and 8 after returning to the UK are listed on the government website and can cost more than 300 or less than 20. On average, the price in the UK is 75 and the price in France and Greece is around 40.

Javid said on Friday that the government has decided to take action, calling on the CMA to end exploitative behavior and unfair practices in more than 400 companies providing testing.

In a letter first reported by The Sunday Times to CMA CEO Dr Andrea Coscelli, Javid said the cost of PCR testing could be a barrier, especially for families who want to travel together.

He asked the watchdog to conduct a rapid, high-level review of the market and evaluate what steps could be taken to ensure that consumers do not face unnecessarily high costs or other poor supply.

“We are concerned about the evolving market for COVID-19 testing for international travelers,” a CMA spokesperson said. We look forward to providing the Secretary of State with advice on how best to ensure that travelers have affordable and reliable testing.

The most recent investigation comes after the Advertising Standards Authority said it was investigating after receiving complaints from consumers about inconsistent test prices on a government website.

Although more than 450 alternatives are listed on government portals, testing and processing supply is done by only a handful of laboratories, with 7 of them handling approximately 75% of the market.

An analysis of the deals advertised by the first 50 companies on a recent list showed that two-thirds of the 36 offering the cheapest option for travelers – field test or click-and-collect packages – were either unavailable or out of stock . September.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/08/uk-competition-watchdog-to-look-into-pricing-of-covid-tests-for-travel The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos