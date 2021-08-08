Biden is not changing the US withdrawal plan, officials say.





WASHINGTON The Taliban’s military victories have not prompted President Biden to reassess his decision to end the US combat mission by the end of the month, senior administration officials said on Sunday. But the violence shows how difficult it will be for Mr Biden to end 20 years of war while insisting he does not abandon Afghanistan.

In a speech defending the US withdrawal last month, Biden said the United States had done more than enough to empower the Afghan police and military to secure the future of their people.

But the administration’s sink or swim strategy has not yielded promising results. Over the past week, Taliban fighters have moved quickly to retake towns around Afghanistan, assassinating government officials and killing civilians in the process. All along, US officials have publicly hoped that Afghan forces will have the resources and the capacity to retaliate, while negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban that looks increasingly unlikely every day.

Leon E. Panetta, who served as Defense Secretary under President Barack Obama, said he was surprised not to see more US military air support on Sunday, but he did not hope the situation would improve. many even with the help of American forces.

Let’s face it, Mr Panetta said in an interview. The best that can be hoped for today is some kind of stalemate between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters, who have shown little interest in reaching an agreement since the announcement of the US troop withdrawal.

At the Pentagon, where senior leaders reluctantly cut off most military support to Afghanistan, officials were on the phone Sunday about events unfolding around Kunduz, a city in northern Afghanistan of some 350,000. inhabitants that the United States has intervened twice in the past to take back from the Taliban.

But defense officials said there were no plans to take action beyond a series of limited airstrikes, similar to what the United States has done in response to Taliban advances during for the past three weeks. The attacks, carried out by Reaper armed drones and AC-130 aerial combat helicopters, targeted Taliban equipment, including heavy artillery, which threatens population centers, foreign embassies and Afghan government buildings, said. officials.

One official admitted that with only 650 US troops on the ground in Afghanistan, a concerted air campaign is unlikely to change Taliban incursions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/08/world/asia/biden-afghanistan-troop-withdrawal.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos