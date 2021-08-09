UK’s recovery remains unstable despite surge in employment in July, report finds | economic recovery





Professional services group BDO reported on Monday that employment in UK businesses surged as lockdown rules eased in July, but staff shortages from the pandemic and Brexit could still hamper recovery.

BDO’s latest Business Trends report showed that last month, hospitality establishments such as restaurants and bars could operate without COVID-19-related capacity restrictions, strengthening the job market.

However, many businesses have reported labor shortages, in part due to the NHS Covid app and the pandemic requiring employees to self-quarantine by Brexit, the BDO said. This has sparked a scramble for workers, raising wages and making bosses nervous about rising costs.

The BDO employment index rose 1.57 points from 106.05 in June to 107.62 in July, showing the largest employment recovery this year. Business optimism fell again from a record high in June, while the BDO inflation index, which tracks inflation, is nearing its four-year high in June.

BDO reports that wages have risen as costs are rising due to pressure on global supply chains and problems with imports of goods and materials from the UK leaving the EU, and as employers pay more to attract and retain talent.

Some companies have recently introduced sign-on bonuses of up to 10,000 to attract job applications.

Last week, the Bank of England predicted unemployment would peak with a tight labor market where some employers are having a hard time hiring employees. The Bank also expects inflation to hit a 10-year high of 4% by the end of the year.

Kaley Crossthwaite, partner at BDO LLP, said the surge in employment is a timely stimulus and shows how quickly deregulation has affected the economy. Now, it appears that one of the biggest challenges facing employers is filling roles as both the pandemic and Brexit create staff shortages.

A separate survey by accounting firm Azets found that two-thirds of UK SMEs had a positive outlook for the UK economy over the next 12 months, with more than half expecting to expand their workforce.

However, the SME indicator also found regional divisions, with 71% of small businesses in London and southeast thinking positive about the UK economic outlook, 60% in Scotland and 59% in the Northeast, Northwest and Yorkshire. And Humberside.

Many companies, particularly outside London and the southeast, have cited Brexit as a threat alongside the economy, COVID-19 and competition.

The prospects for economic recovery are in our hands after a year of severe crisis and upheaval as vaccination programs accelerate across Europe and lockdown restrictions begin to ease. At the same time, a lot of uncertainty remains, said Chris Horne, Group CEO of Azets.

