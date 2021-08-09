British universities will be hit hard if the pandemic language schools fail.





The government’s belated announcement of the end of quarantine for double-vaccinated adults in the European Union is not all good news for the UK tourism industry. It is also very important to the English Language Education (ELT) sector, where you first see the light at the end of a very long tunnel.

However, after two years of restrictions, layoffs and closures, a huge amount of uncertainty still faces the school. And their survival is important to UK universities.

Language schools are very important to UK plc, although in most cities you will hardly notice a language school for most of the time of year. The language school is the entry point for UK education for 500,000 international visitors annually, of which it spends just under $1.5 billion. Lots of students and lots of money.

However, it is a highly competitive market with terrifying overheads and low margins. Many schools don’t care if a near-complete closure occurs in two years and don’t have the resources to withstand even a small drop in normal student flow. Sadly, the end of travel restrictions came too late this summer season, when most schools depend on a high percentage of their income.

As a result, the sector was devastated. The national association, English UK, estimates that in 2020 alone, the pandemic will reduce the number of students in private language schools by 85%, resulting in a revenue loss of $590 million to the sector. One in six of the UK’s 415 language schools closed in the first year of the pandemic and more will be closed in the future. About 54% of the workforce was laid off and another 18% remained at work through vacation. This year the numbers will be much worse. In short, it is a disaster.

But will it affect higher education? It is true that there are no studies linking students who attend language courses with those who later enroll in UK universities. must be Understanding the role schools play in attracting students to the UK is of interest to both areas.

According to an anecdote, helping students with university applications is a routine part of every research director, and when students discuss their plans and needs upon arrival, they are referring to their intention to attend a UK university.

For many young people, summer in the UK can be the final piece of the puzzle about applying to a UK university. Many people are excited about their encouraging IELTS results and have contacted us over the years to tell us how their newly discovered language skills have given them the confidence to consider applying to a UK university rather than a local university.

We are sure that thousands of people will be inspired by our summer language courses and will return to UK universities later. In this way, universities will have to look at language schools as a free recruitment system. A language school may take a year, two or five years, but teenagers who stay with us for a month or so will often come back much longer to spend a much longer time. Much more money) There are far more UK universities than us.

In an international education market, which is worth around $20 billion a year to the UK economy, UK universities will suffer the most if this little-valued industry is fundamentally compromised.

Although UK language schools are one of the sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of sectoral support provided to UK language schools is not disappointing for schools supporting around 35,000 jobs in the UK economy, including 9,000. . This could also undermine a key plan in the government’s international education strategy announced in 2019 to increase the country’s language training capacity as part of its ambition to have around 600,000 international students studying in the UK by 2030.

Ending quarantine and starting overseas travel is probably the first step in maintaining some schools. But that’s not enough. Travel outside the EU is required. Business rates should be frozen. Ideally, why not keep vacation after September so that the school can spend until the summer of 2022? Many talented teachers are employed in this field. Losing them would be a mistake.

Tim Essex is Research Director at Studio Cambridge, an independent English language school.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timeshighereducation.com/blog/uk-universities-will-suffer-badly-if-pandemic-hit-language-schools-fail

