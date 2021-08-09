As Taliban capture cities, US says Afghan forces must fend for themselves





WASHINGTON Had the Taliban captured three provincial capitals in northern Afghanistan a year ago, as they did on Sunday, the US response would most likely have been fierce. Fighter jets and combat helicopters are said to have retaliated in force, pushing back the Islamist group or, at the very least, slowing its progress.

But these are different times. What plane the US military could muster hundreds of miles away struck a weapons cache far from Kunduz, Taliqan or Sari-i-pol, towns that had once been all but lost to the Taliban.

The muted US response on Sunday made it clear that the Americas’ 20-year war in Afghanistan is over. Badly managed and exhausted Afghan forces will have to take over the cities on their own, or leave them permanently to the Taliban.

The Taliban’s recent streak of military victories has not prompted President Biden to reassess his decision to end the US combat mission by the end of the month, senior administration officials said on Sunday. But the violence shows how difficult it will be for Mr Biden to get America out of the war while insisting he does not abandon the country amid a brutal Taliban offensive.

In a speech defending the US withdrawal last month, Biden said the United States had done more than enough to empower the Afghan police and military to secure the future of their people. US officials have recognized that these forces will struggle, but argue that they must now fend for themselves.

So far, the immersion or swimming strategy of the administrations has not yielded promising results.

Over the past week, Taliban fighters have moved quickly to retake towns around Afghanistan, assassinating government officials and killing civilians in the process. Throughout this, US officials have publicly given hope that Afghan forces would have the resources and the capacity to retaliate, while also negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban that seems more unlikely by the day.

Leon E. Panetta, who served as Defense Secretary under President Barack Obama, said he expected to see more U.S. air support on Sunday, but did not expect the situation to s ‘improves noticeably, even with the help of US forces.

Let’s face it, Mr Panetta said. The best that can be hoped for today is some kind of stalemate between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters, who have shown little interest in reaching an agreement since the announcement of the US troop withdrawal.

At the Pentagon, where senior leaders reluctantly cut off most military support to Afghanistan, officials made phone calls on Sunday about events unfolding around Kunduz, a city of more than 350,000 people. The United States has intervened twice in the past to retake Kunduz from the Taliban.

But defense officials said there were no plans to act beyond limited airstrikes this time around. Over the past three weeks, the United States has used Reaper armed drones and AC-130 aerial combat helicopters to target Taliban materiel, including heavy artillery, which threatens population centers, foreign embassies and Afghan government buildings, officials said.

One official admitted that with only 650 US troops on the ground in Afghanistan, a concerted air campaign was unlikely to reverse the Taliban’s advances.

Although the US military mission officially ends at the end of this month, most of the US troops and their Western allies have already left. The United States handed over Bagram Air Base once the military nerve center to the Afghans last month, ending major U.S. military operations.

Air support to Afghan forces and air surveillance now arrive from outside the country, from bases in Qatar or the United Arab Emirates, or from an aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea.

Wesley Clark, the former senior NATO general under President Bill Clinton, called the events of the weekend a tragedy for the Afghan people and a consequence of American misjudgments and failures.

Civilian casualties exploded. Nearly 2,400 civilians were killed or injured between May 1 and June 30, according to a United Nations report released last month, the highest number recorded for this period since surveillance began in 2009.

Asked about the Taliban’s progress on Friday, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters that Mr Biden has long been prepared to make tough choices as part of his pledge to withdraw from the Afghanistan.

The president was clear: after 20 years of war, it is time for US troops to return home, Ms Psaki said. He also believes and said that the Afghan government and the Afghan National Defense Forces have the training, equipment and manpower to prevail, and that now is the time to show leadership and will in the face of aggression and to Taliban violence.

Ms Psakis ‘comments echoed the prevailing view within the progressive national security wing of Mr Bidens’ party that Afghan troops would retaliate if no other option was offered.

Like in Iraq, at some point the training wheels have to come off, said Jon Soltz, an Iraq war veteran and chairman of progressive veterans group VoteVets. That’s when the Iraqi army got stronger, and that will be when the Afghan army does.

They may have their backs to the wall as things get closer to Kabul, but that is precisely when they will fight the hardest and hold the line, said Soltz, who has helped train the Iraqi army. We have done everything to prepare them for this moment.

So far, no senior Pentagon official has publicly expressed their exasperation with Mr Biden over the rise of the Taliban, which Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III predicted last spring when he and the General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, both advised Mr. Biden against the complete withdrawal of US troops.

We’ve seen this movie before, Austin told his boss, in reference to the Obama-era withdrawal from Iraq, which was followed by the rise of the Islamic State. The United States eventually returned to Iraq and launched five years of airstrikes in Iraq and Syria to help Iraqi security forces repel this group of insurgents.

Mr. Biden has advocated for withdrawal from Afghanistan for years. In 2009, when he was vice president, he argued for minimum force, but was rejected when Mr. Obama ordered a force increase and then a rapid withdrawal.

But a dozen years later, as president, he made the decision to step down, one of the most important decisions of his presidency to date. And despite the likelihood that the White House will be faced with terrible images of suffering and loss of life in the weeks and months to come, Mr Biden has pledged to move forward regardless of the conditions on the ground. .

Polls show that large numbers of Americans from both parties support leaving Afghanistan.

Mr Biden, saying the United States had long accomplished its mission of denying terrorists refuge in Afghanistan, said in April that all American troops would leave the country by September 11. This date has since been postponed to August 31. , giving the Pentagon and Afghan forces a little over a month to slow the rise of the Taliban.

The administration and military officials have expressed conflicting views on whether the United States will continue airstrikes after August 31 to prevent the fall of Afghan cities and the Afghan government, led by President Ashraf Ghani. But even if the airstrikes continue, there is little they can do; the bulk of the effort will have to come from Afghan forces on the ground.

In any event, Kunduz was never going to be the Afghan city that could prompt Biden to rethink his strategy, two U.S. officials said on Sunday on condition of anonymity.

His hand could be forced if Taliban forces are about to invade Kandahar, Afghanistan’s second largest city, or even Kabul, where the United States maintains an embassy with some 4,000 people.

Helene Cooper and Katie Rogers reported from Washington, and Thomas Gibbons-Neff from Kabul. Eric Schmitt contributed reporting from Washington.

