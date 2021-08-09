Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 UK Review





One of the nice things about the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is the way it flows along the bad roads. Our favorite sports salon is adept and flexible in the way it rides and steers, instead of beating and beating.

The good news is that the new limited edition Giulia GTA, tested on British roads for the first time, retains all that appeal (spoiler warning), while pursuing more performance and engagement.

This can be surprising. This is an Alfa Giulia with a Jaguar XE Project 8 or BMW M4 GTS treatment. It’s a limited edition of 500 and comes in GTA format as a tuned super sedan, or as a much more hardcore GTAm as tested here. Buyers are known to be distributed roughly equally between the two. Converted to 176,500 euros (GTA) or 181,500 euros (m) in any form, that’s a lot of money.

And it’s an extreme car. What the two flavors have in common is that the 2.9-liter 90deg V6’s output is more powerful than the standard Quadrifoglio, which has increased its output from 30bhp to 533bhp. Torque remains unchanged at 443 lb ft. It still only drives the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. .

The weight came from all over the place. Bonnet, roof and front wings are carbon fiber. This version of GTAm can go a few steps further and split between the two models, too many steps for some people. You can step out to the rear seats and open the rear window and door cards, and when you step inside you’ll find a roll cage, six-point safety harness and a fixed Sabelt carbon fiber back seat. The rear door skins, rear side windows and rear windows are plastic. Where each rear seat base has a small netted space to store crash helmets, a shiny fire extinguisher in between and an Alcantara bulkhead between it all and the boot.

The GTAm is claimed to be ‘up to’ 100kg lighter than the standard Quadrifoglio. One of them, full of fuel, weighed exactly 1700kg (claimed 1580kg). So at the curb this is called 1600 kg.

Putting in more Alcantara and fabric door pulls, GTAm’s stuff actually looks pretty flashy. Smartly, the air conditioning and infotainment systems remain. I think sometimes removing them seems like a good no-compromise idea for an entire conference room table. However, I was told that only one car without air conditioning and no sound was delivered when a supercar manufacturer offered a special model that lacked those fancy features at all, but allowed buyers to re-specify this model as a free option. journalist protesters.

