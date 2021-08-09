DGCA asks airlines to submit details of airfare expansion.





A high-ranking official said the airline regulator, DGCA, had asked the airline to provide details on the airfare it had charged after it learned that the price of flights between India and the UK had skyrocketed.

The matter was raised on Twitter Saturday by Sanjeev Gupta, secretary-general of the Union Home Ministry’s State Council, for an economy class ticket on British Airways’ Delhi-London flight on August 26, with the price of $3.95 million. It was revealed after raising the issue.

He added that economy class tickets for Vistara and Air India’s Delhi-London flights on 26 August were also between $1.2 million and $2.3 million during their UK university years.

Gupta said he had “warned” Coalition Civil Aviation Minister PS Kharola on the matter.

“One way fare from Delhi to London on 26 August is 3.95 lakh. No, not 1st class. @British_Airways @airindiain @airvistara etc also economy class. Also 1.2-2.3 lakh. University Admission Time! August @ See minimum rates on GoogleTravel.. @MoCA_GoI @JM_Scindia warned Minister.” I read his early tweets in a thread highlighting airfare increases.

As of May 25 last year, all domestic airfare in India has upper and lower limits, but there is no such upper limit for international flights.

Vistara, which currently operates Delhi-London and Mumbai-London routes, said Sunday, “Price is always a function of supply and demand. Currently, India-UK routes only allow 15 flights per week for Indian Airlines and Indian Airlines. And as more occupancy is allowed, the price will automatically drop,” PTI News reported.

In India, international passenger flights scheduled for March 23 last year have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, limited special international passenger flights have been operating since July 2020 in accordance with bubble agreements with 28 countries, including the UK.

Meanwhile, the UK has recently moved India from “red” to “amber”. This means that fully vaccinated passengers in India will no longer be forced to quarantine at hotels for 10 days.

Transport Minister Grant Shops tweeted: “The UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain are moving from the red list to the amber list. All changes will take effect on 8 August at 4am.”

“While it is right that we continue to take a cautious approach, the good news is that successful domestic immunization programs are opening up more destinations for those who want to connect with family, friends and businesses around the world,” he said.

