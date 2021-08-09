US officials show support for COVID vaccine mandates amid wave | Coronavirus pandemic News





The country now has an average of more than 100,000 new cases per day as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread.

The top infectious disease expert in the United States and the leader of the nation’s second-largest teachers’ union have expressed support for local coronavirus vaccine mandates as the United States grapples with an increase in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the White House, said he expects local entities such as colleges and businesses to impose warrants on vaccines once the Food and Drug Administration ( FDA) in the United States will have issued final approval for COVID-19 jabs.

This is something some skeptics have said they need before they are vaccinated.

And I strongly support that we need to take it one step further to get people vaccinated, Fauci said in an interview with the NBCs Meet the Press program on Sunday, adding that he hoped the final FDA approval would come later. this month.

But for those who don’t want to, I think local-level mandates need to be made, he also said.

His comments come as the United States now averages more than 100,000 daily COVID-19 infections, largely spurred by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, especially in parts of the country with low vaccination rates .

According to data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 50.1% of Americans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 58.5% have received at least one dose.

But public health experts have described the ongoing wave as an epidemic of the unvaccinated and for weeks urging the tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans to go out and get the widely available vaccines.

Today, the total number of new daily cases in the United States has risen to 118,000, their highest since February, while deaths have risen 89% in the past two weeks, although they have declined slightly in the world.

We never really should have gotten to where we are, said Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, on ABC This Week, adding that in this regard, yes, we are failing.

We wouldn’t be where we are now with this Delta wave if we had been more efficient at getting everyone vaccinated, Collins said. They were now paying a terrible price.

Public health experts have described the current outbreak in the United States as an epidemic of the unvaccinated [File: Octavio Jones/Reuters]

Meanwhile, children’s hospitals in U.S. states like Florida, which account for a disproportionate number of new infections and hospitalizations nationwide, are overwhelmed as young people are increasingly affected.

But Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an order banning school districts across the state from requiring masks, which the CDC recommended late last month as a way to stem the spread of the virus.

Collins said that if children returning to in-person learning were not required to wear masks, the virus would spread more widely. This will likely lead to epidemics in schools and children will have to go back to distance learning, which we want to prevent, she said.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told NBC News’ Meet the Press program on Sunday that she believes American teachers should be required to get vaccinated to protect students too young to receive jabs.

Circumstances have changed, Weingarten said. It really weighs on me that children under 12 cannot get vaccinated.

I felt the urge to stand up and say this as a matter of personal conscience, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8/8/us-officials-show-support-for-covid-vaccine-mandates-amid-surge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos