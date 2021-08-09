Employers seem to be perplexed by this visa: Hong Kongers fleeing to the UK | Immigration and Asylum





Last year, Boris Johnson responded to the Chinese government’s efforts to quell the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong by extending the right to live and work in the UK to some 3 million people living in Hong Kong.

Many Hong Kongers who have recently arrived in the UK say they want to be self-sufficient and do not want to burden the UK. Nevertheless, despite having the correct paperwork, they ran into an obstacle.

Jennie

Jenny arrived in London last year with her teenage daughter. They found it difficult to access education, affordable housing and employment, despite the paperwork being well-documented and Jenny working as a corporate secretary in Hong Kong for 10 years.

My daughter’s school said she couldn’t register because of her visa. I showed her a government website where she could study, but it took a month to agree. No one seems to understand the rules for people coming from Hong Kong.

I was looking for a small studio apartment in southeast London, but I was asked to pay 6 months’ rent in advance. I paid and had no choice.

I work 20 hours a week for 8.90 an hour. I ask my boss for more time every week, but he says business is slow. I pay rent with my savings. You have enough money to live this way for a year or so, so you need a cheaper apartment and find more jobs. I don’t mind having two jobs.

Queenie

Queenie moved to the UK in 2021 after working in the HR department in Hong Kong.

Recruiters and the HR department seemed really embarrassed by this visa. I thought because my equal role was being advertised in the UK. great. You have a great opportunity to do an interview.

And they flatly refused. They said: When you arrive in the UK and have a bank account, do the interview well.

Even more bizarre is that when I was a student in the UK I already had a national insurance number and was able to give it to me. However, many employers are still not clear about what rights are.

My current employer had to seek immigration advice before making an offer to me, and it took time. But I am very grateful that it happened.

I was very lucky because I studied here. My ex-colleagues, family and friends have much more trouble getting their licenses in the UK.

Samuel

Samuel moved with his family, and the family initially struggled financially as his father’s main source of livelihood was struggling to find work. Added to that was the enormous cost of the move itself.

The NHS surcharge is approximately 3,000 per person. Other fees include booking a visa center, submitting an application, and testing for tuberculosis. They bring the total to about 20,000.

This figure does not include airfare, cost of living, or housing, so the total cost will be over 20,000 over the next five years. This, along with the inadequacy of public funds, is the biggest hurdle for Hong Kongers looking for a way out.

Naturally, it will be difficult for a person who comes from abroad without family or friends to find a job. My father only recently found a job with a local employer for $20,000 a year. Before that, I was paid much less. Most of us have relied on savings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/aug/08/employers-seem-baffled-visa-hongkongers-fled-to-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos