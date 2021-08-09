Advocacy group says UK isn’t enough to support people leaving Hong Kong | Hong Kong





A community leader has warned that Britain risks providing nominal safety and security to Hong Kongers fleeing persecution in their homeland as thousands try to flee from Chinese authorities’ persecution on civil liberties.

Julian Chan, head of Hong Kong’s group in the UK, said many people arriving in the UK are being denied equal access to housing, education and jobs, and Westminster isn’t enough to support them.

The UK risks giving Hong Kongers a country to live in, but when they get there they have very little real life to live, Chan said.

He said many people have to make a living because of administrative backlogs that prevent Hong Kongers from finding work when they arrive, and government policies that ban access to public funds.

Additionally, recent official figures show that only about 20% of British national (overseas) visa applications made in February and March were approved, warning that thousands of people vulnerable to persecution in Hong Kong could be put on hold. For paperwork before they escape.

Chan said this is particularly dangerous as Hong Kong recently passed a law that, according to legal experts, gave authorities the freedom to bar people from entering, raising fears that a departure ban imposed on mainland China could become a reality in Hong Kong as well. .

Many have tried to speak quietly. They don’t tell all of their family and friends that they’re leaving. But despite the sensitivity, he said his organization is dealing with cases that have to wait up to five months for a response from the Ministry of the Interior.

It’s really unfair that Hong Kongers have to wait so long. Especially if you have to avoid the situation in Hong Kong.

June, July and August will be the months with the most new arrivals from the city as people arrive in the UK ahead of the new school year and rush before authorities can stop them, Chan said.

Hong Kong, a former British colony and allegedly semi-autonomous Special Administrative Region of China, is increasingly under Chinese government control as it continues to respond to pro-democracy protests in 2019.

In the politically pluralistic city, almost all political opposition has been quelled as authorities passed a national security law in June of last year and many Democrats fled abroad. Mainland China.

The UK introduced a legal route for Hong Kongers to come to the UK at the end of January, and observers expected more than half a million people to choose this option.

Chan says his organization lacks credit history and UK bank accounts and means access, along with the anxiety of some landlords, who mistakenly believe that they cannot rent to people holding BN(O) visas as part of the UK’s hostile environmental policy. said he had found it. There were restrictions on housing.

He added that although the UK government has generally correctly assessed Hong Kongers as highly educated and skilled, access to jobs in the UK is limited because many are not eligible and have had to wait long for national insurance numbers.

Chan argued that some Hong Kongers arriving in the UK are interested in putting a strain on the country, and some need support to get their feet on it in the first place.

He said the 2.6 million government funding for community groups to support programs that support newly arrived families is too small to make a big difference.

A government spokesperson said: With the support of over 43 million people, we help Hong Kong British nationals (overseas) and their families get the best out of their arrival, and help them find homes, schools for their children, opportunities and opportunities. We support you to do so. prosperity.

A spokesperson said the government is running an integration program and 12 virtual welcome hubs and is funding volunteer groups and community groups. They added that they are providing new arrivals with more information about renting and buying homes, and that some homeowners and landlords have updated about the rights of Hong Kongers.

