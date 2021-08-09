British firefighters arrive in Greece to help put down devastating wildfires





British fire and rescue teams have landed in Athens to fight devastating wildfires that are spreading across many parts of Greece at risk.

Firefighters from Merseyside, Lancashire, South Wales, London and the West Midlands have been rushed to the Greek capital to be deployed in critical areas affected by the bizarre temperatures of August.

A team of experts was deployed alongside the Greek response team in tactical firefighting.

A strong team of 21 people has been assembled in the 24 hours since the first request of Interior Minister Priti Patel, who visited Greece this week.

The team is led by a police officer from the Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service (MFRS), the main agency of National Resilience, and overseen by Nick Searle, Deputy Director of MFRS, who is a key player in National Resilience.

All teams sent by NFCC are completely self-sufficient. Avoid placing additional burdens on countries that are already in demand for resources when faced with the aftermath of a sudden disaster.

Chief Fire Officer Phil Garrigan (pictured) of the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said:

These fires are destroying communities and putting lives at risk, and as a nation we are right to support it. Our team of 21 firefighters will provide our friends and colleagues in Greece with professional and technical skills at a time when we need them most.”

“We are very proud that we and other fire and rescue services across the country were able to mobilize the team within 24 hours of our initial request,” he added.

The National Fire Chiefs Councils (NFCC) National Resilience team responded to an official request from Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Firefighters extinguish forest fire near Patras

“I have witnessed firsthand the devastating wildfires sweeping Greece this week and Britain is standing shoulder to shoulder with our Greek friends in these difficult times,” she said.

I am very grateful to the brave firefighters who have come forward and volunteered to help, and their expertise will be very useful in supporting the Greek emergency services.

Greece is experiencing its worst heatwave in 30 years, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in some areas, strong winds and scorching temperatures forecast, and more fires are likely.

Greek and European officials have blamed climate change for a number of recent fires sweeping southern Europe, from Italy to the Balkans to Greece and Turkey.

